The night the Rolling Stones fired Trump: Keith Richards once pulled a knife to get him out of Atlantic City venue
In 1989, The Rolling Stones’ original members ended their seven-year hiatus and embarked on an ambitious and profitable 115-show tour of Europe and North America. The American leg, named after their comeback album “Steel Wheels,” began in August in Philadelphia and ended in December in Atlantic City.
This article was originally published at Salon
The final show, at the Boardwalk Hall (f.k.a Convention Center), aired on pay-per-view and — like the Miss America Pageant, also held at the Hall — was to be sponsored by the adjacent Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino.
Even in the late-‘80s, however, The Stones didn’t want to be associated with Trump. So they cut a deal with him, stipulating he wouldn’t be involved in any promotional capacity outside of Atlantic City and, amazingly, wouldn’t be allowed at the show itself.
This story, told last summer and resurfaced on social media this week, illustrates just how deep the animosity went.
On the night of the event, “I get word that I have to come to the press room in the next building,” Michael Cohl, the tour’s promoter, told Pollstar last August. “I run to the press room in the next building and what do you think is happening? There’s Donald Trump giving a press conference, in our room!”
According to Cohl, Trump then tried to convince him that “they begged me to go up, Michael.”
“Stop it,” Cohl replied. “Don’t make a liar of yourself.”
Thinking he’d extinguished the fire, Cohl returned to the dressing room only to get word five minutes later that Trump (being Trump) had found his way back to the mic.
“Donald,” Cohl pleaded. “I don’t know if I can control this. Stop it.”
Again to the dressing room. Again word that Trump is promoting. This time guitarist Keith Richards offered his help:
“Keith pulls out his knife and slams it on the table and says, ‘What the hell do I have you for? Do I have to go over there and fire him myself? One of us is leaving the building – either him, or us.’”
“One of two things is going to happen,” Cohl told Trump. “You’re going to leave the building and, at 6:40, The Rolling Stones are going to speak on CBS News, or you’re not going to leave the building and I’m going to go on and do an interview to explain to the world why the pay-per-view was canceled”
Then, while literally telling Donald Trump “You’re fired,” Cohl noticed Trump’s “three shtarkers he’s with, in trench coats, two of them are putting on gloves and the other one is putting on brass knuckles.”
Cohl signaled his head of security, who “got 40 of the crew with tire irons and hockey sticks and screwdrivers,” effectively sending off Trump and his goons.
“And that was the night I fired Donald Trump,” Cohl concluded.
Warren, Sanders join letter urging AG Barr to resign immediately over ‘corrupt’ role in Roger Stone case
"The shocking action taken by your or your senior staff to seek special protections for Mr. Stone make a mockery of your responsibilities to seek equal justice under the law."
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders joined seven other Democratic senators on Friday in sending a letter to Attorney General William Barr demanding that the nation's top law enforcement official resign immediately for intervening this week to reduce the recommended prison sentence for Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of President Donald Trump.
2020 Election
GOP’s Elise Stefanik urged to return contribution from disgraced megadonor accused of coercing employees into sex
Rep. Elise Stefanik was challenged by her Democratic challenger to end her association with a disgraced Republican megadonor.
Tedra Cobb called on her GOP opponent to return a campaign contribution from casino mogul Steve Wynn, who resigned as finance chairman of the Republican National Committee after he was accused of coercing employees into sex, reported The Post-Star.
“Today I am asking Elise Stefanik to do the right thing and return the contribution,” Cobb said in a statement. “Unfortunately, this is a pattern for Stefanik. She will accept money from anyone if it furthers her career.”
2020 Election
Warren slams Bloomberg for blaming 2008 financial meltdown on end of redlining policy
Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in front of a cheering crowd of 4,000 supporters in Arlington, Virginia Thursday for the billionaire's recently-resurfaced comments about discriminatory housing practices.
Bloomberg's 2008 suggestion that "redlining" kept the mortgage industry and Wall Street solvent for decades should be disqualifying in the Democratic presidential primary, Warren said. The practice was used for decades in the mid-20th century, with mortgage lenders and the federal government drawing borders poor and black communities on maps and refusing to lend to people there.