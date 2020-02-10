The only place to buy groceries in this food desert city is a dollar store
WhenIncollingo’s market in Salem City officially closed its doorstwo years ago, the city joined the ranks of other parts of New Jersey now known as a food desert. And, despite efforts from city officials to entice a new grocery store to come to town, that status isn’t likely to change soon.The grocery store had served as the anchor tenant in the complex on East Broadway in Salem for years, but since it closed, the nearest location for a supermarket is a Save-a-Lot in Pennsville. While it is a 10-minute drive for people with availability to a vehicle, it is a nearly two-hour walk, according to …
2020 Election
Pennsylvania Democrats who won Republican districts explain how to beat Trump in 2020
PHILADELPHIA — What’s the key to beating President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania in 2020? The Democratic presidential candidates mostly aren’t campaigning in Pennsylvania yet. But they are trying to convince voters in early states who are obsessed with “electability” that they can win critical battlegrounds such as Pennsylvania. Trump won the state by less than 1% in 2016, which along with razor-thin victories in Michigan and Wisconsin helped elevate him to the White House. Pennsylvania is expected to play a similarly decisive role this year. There’s no special formula for Democrats to win back a... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Some nonprofit hospitals aren’t earning their tax breaks: critics
CHICAGO — On a recent morning at John H. Stroger Hospital, hardly a seat was to be had in any of the first-floor clinic waiting rooms. Not in audiology. Not in heart and vascular. Not in the pharmacy or ophthalmology.In other words, it was a typical day at Stroger, the central pillar of the Cook County Health system. Cook County Health is Chicago’s “safety net” health system, which means it treats all patients — a million each year — regardless of their ability to pay.Cook County Health, which also includes Stroger’s much smaller sister hospital, Provident, spent $377 million in uncompensated ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Wrestling with why Georgia opposes DNA testing in death cases
ATLANTA — The crude artifacts of murder: a couple of old guns, shell casings, beer cans.These objects helped convict the last three people scheduled for execution in Georgia: Jeff Cromartie, Jimmy Meders and Donnie Lance. All three denied committing their crimes, and all three asked for DNA testing of that evidence before they were to be strapped to a gurney and given a lethal injection.Could the DNA left on the items provide scientific proof that police and prosecutors got the right man? Or could it poke holes into what seemed like a solid murder case? And did the state have an obligation to ... (more…)