There’s a new sexual orientation category called heteroflexible — and it brings health issues that need to be addressed
Labels, categorization, boxes. There are some, if not many, who don’t want any part of identifying themselves by others’ characterizations.But, according to Nicole Legate, an assistant professor of psychology at the Illinois Institute of Technology, some categorization is vital when it comes to addressing health disparities in sexual minority groups (groups other than heterosexuals), including higher levels of distress, lower levels of self-esteem, and unprotected sex.It was while looking for those health disparities between heterosexuals and sexual minorities that Legate, with co-author Ronal…
‘People want change’: Left wing Sinn Féin ties for top spot in poll ahead of Irish election
The poll marks the first time Sinn Féin has topped ruling party Fine Gael in the Red C survey's history.
The left-wing Irish party Sinn Féin on Sunday tied for the top spot in national polls ahead of elections on February 8 that will determine which political party will lead the country going forward.
"People want change," the party tweeted Sunday. "Sinn Féin can bring that change."
New rule would limit emotional support animals on planes — here’s how to provide your input
Roosters have boarded airplanes. So have turkeys, ducks and monkeys — all in the name of service. These animals allegedly helped their owners stay calm. Never mind that they may have had the opposite effect on nearby passengers.The “emotional support” designation also helped owners save money — calming, indeed, when airlines charge $125 one way to convey a pet in a carrier under the seat. A friend once told me that she easily obtained a letter from a psychologist so she could fly her tiny dog around the country free of charge.The mile-high menagerie may be coming to an end. The U.S. Department... (more…)
China says ‘urgently needs’ medical masks to tackle virus
China said Monday it "urgently needs" protective medical equipment as the death toll in the country from a highly contagious coronavirus passed that of the 2002 SARS crisis, with more than 17,000 infected.
Fears of the virus have spurred people in the densely-populated country of 1.4 billion to stock up on single-use surgical masks, while frontline medical personnel at the centre of the outbreak have reported equipment shortages.
"What China urgently needs at present are medical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles," the foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a press briefing.