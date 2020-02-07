There’s no evidence ‘habitual offender’ Trump has learned anything from impeachment: Val Demings

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) told CNN on Friday that she is pessimistic that President Donald Trump will be more wary in the future of extorting foreign governments for dirt on his political opponents after getting impeached.

In an interview on CNN with her fellow House impeachment managers, Demings explained why it would be foolish to believe Trump has learned anything from being impeached.

“The best indicator of future performance is to look at past performance,” she said. “I call Donald Trump a a habitual offender. He was in Florida during the campaign when he said, ‘Russia, if you’re listening,’ and obviously they were. And then the day after the special counsel testified on the Hill, the president’s on the phone inviting another foreign power to interfere in our election! And then when he’s caught, he goes to the microphone and doubles down and invites China and then reminds Ukraine that, ‘Yeah, you should investigate the Bidens.'”

Given all this, Demings said, we should expect Trump to try pulling similar stunts in the future.

“We have no reason to believe the president learned anything,” she said. “If he had, perhaps he would have began the State of the Union address the other night by apologizing to the American people.”

Watch the video below.