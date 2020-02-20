‘This is not how words work’: Trump trashed after ranting that Roger Stone will be ‘exonerated’

President Donald Trump went off on a strange rant after the sentence was handed down in the Roger Stone case.

Trump was supposed to be speaking about his new system of pardons which would pass down recommendations, but instead, he wanted to talk about those he felt should be prosecuted instead of Stone.

“But it happened to Roger Stone, and it happened to Gen. Flynn. and it happened to — I won’t name names,” Trump continued. “I know Roger but a lot of people know Roger. Everybody sort of knows Roger. And what happened to him is unbelievable. They say he lied. But other people lied, too. Just to mention [James] Comey lied. [Andrew] McCabe lied. Lisa Paige lied. Her lover Strzok, Peter Strzok, lied. You don’t know who these people are? Trust me. They all lied.”

Trump and his supporters have alleged these people did something illegal, but other than Comey, Trump has never ordered his Justice Department to investigate or prosecute them.

You can see the responses to Trump’s speech below:

he definitely has no idea what "exoneration" actually means right? https://t.co/Kx0ysjAraa — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) February 20, 2020

No. This is not how words work. Roger Stone was convicted and sentenced to prison. If he walks now, it will be because he was pardoned. Not exonerated. https://t.co/65KwqFTqEh — James Michael Sama (@JamesMSama) February 20, 2020

President criticizes juror in Stone case. Also, Stone WAS involved in the campaign, maybe unofficially, but he was definitely involved. https://t.co/BCbdOAl849 — pam fessler (@pamelafessler) February 20, 2020

Trump is a lying conman & disgraceful excuse for a human who is duping his #Cult45 & state-run media into buying this bogus “Roger Stone got railroaded” narrative, at the cost of our entire judicial system, all so he can protect the man who covered up for him & justify a pardon. https://t.co/YbtkOg1gIP — John Ziegler (@Zigmanfreud) February 20, 2020

The man who was found guilty at trial has a very good chance of exoneration? Does Trump understand that "pardon" does not equal "exoneration"? — LLMagan (@LaurieMagan) February 20, 2020

The Central Park Five were accused, convicted and then exonerated. For years after that, Trump continued to argue they were actually guilty, assailed a settlement paying them and has refused to apologize for his "bring back the death penalty" ad https://t.co/BxfBpZ2Zsc https://t.co/4nim7LqSTI — Mark Berman (@markberman) February 20, 2020

A pardon is the exact opposite of “exoneration.” https://t.co/goGnLAfsL7 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 20, 2020

Trump sending very strong signals about a possible Stone pardon: “Roger has a very good chance of exoneration in my opinion” https://t.co/PCcXmMijdz — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) February 20, 2020

Uhhh no. He will never be exonerated. He may be pardoned but his crimes won’t get undone. — Sasha Zakharin (@ttlmmky) February 20, 2020

OMG! Just listen 2 Trump try 2 rationalize Roger Stones lies.

"They said he lied but other people lied tooooo…Comey lieddd, McCabe lieddd, Lisa Page liedddd, her Loverrr Struck, Peter Struckkk lieddd" as the "audience" laughed & clapped. SICK! pic.twitter.com/xCoFxkSPXA — Vega🇵🇷🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@GVega_7) February 20, 2020

The irony is by pardoning Stone he is confirming Stone's guilt. If he Pardons Stone and not the rest of his gang they may turn on him. Trump's rambling BS in Vegas just magnifies what a crooked moron he is. — Indieone (@Indieone4) February 20, 2020

Trump rambling about Stone is downright creepy. He seems like he's on drugs. He just said "Hillary Clinton leaked more classified documents, I believe, than anyone in the history of the United States." But sure. Four more years of this will be fine. — digby (@digby56) February 20, 2020

Holy shit! Did anyone else hear that rambling mush of words that just dribbled out of Trump's sphincter mouth?? I think he was talking about Stone? I strongly disagree with the expert's assessments that he speaks at a 4th grade level. Preschool, maybe. Wow! — Zippity Fuckin Do Da (@Jay__Zim) February 20, 2020

Dear @MSNBC, I don't want hear an illegitimate, confused dictator rambling, lying, using up free airtime to spread trumpaganda. The media is why @HillaryClinton isn't president. If you get Trump elected again, there will be no more free press. Keep it up. #TrumpIsCorrupt — banegirl ⚖️ (@TheRealBaneGirl) February 20, 2020

I’ve never been so happy to see @AliVelshi’s face than the cutaway from trump’s rambling nonsense just now. Holy crap. — The Girl Is Crafty Like Ice Is Cold 🌹 (@frankierage4) February 20, 2020

Trump talking in Las Vegas proves he CAN be a even bigger embarrassment to 🇺🇸 Rambling idiot — Cricket (@CoastalCndn) February 20, 2020

WTF is Trump rambling about? Roger Stone, sentenced, and soon-to-be pardoned. Our law degrees is worth nothing with Trump at the Resolute Desk. — Scott Lay (@scottlay) February 20, 2020

Trump rambling on tv rn about Lisa Page, her lover, the fake dossier… — YesBiscuit (@YesBiscuit) February 20, 2020

