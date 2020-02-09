This kind of hip hop can save democracy
By Derrick DarbyAs Lil Nas X took to the Grammy stage to perform his hit song, Rodeo, alongside hip hop legend Nas, social media lit up with disappointment that Cardi B, who performed vocals on the remix, was missing on stage.The fact that the rapper who gave us Illmatic, a poignant and conscious hip hop classic regarded by critics as the “greatest rap album of all time” made an appearance and was reduced to a side note.When American democracy is failing poor people, Black and brown people, and powerless people, artists like Nas bring these issues before the masses. We could use his voice righ…
‘I’m very angry’: Rudy Giuliani rages at ‘backstabber’ John Bolton in Fox News meltdown
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani lashed out at former National Security Adviser John Bolton on Sunday over reports that Bolton's new book implicates the former New York City mayor in President Donald Trump's Ukraine scheme.
"There was never such a meeting," Giuliani said, insisted that he was "not in the room" with the president to witness malfeasance in the Ukraine scandal.
"100%, I never had any such meeting," he continued. "I do not know what John is talking about and I'm very angry at John because John says I was a hand grenade."
"He went around my back to the secretary of state and complained," Giuliani explained bitterly. "I don't know what John's up to. He's either a liar or a backstabber."
Can the 2020 Democrats fix Trump’s damage to the courts?
Much as the still-male-dominated press may resist understanding it, reproductive rights continues to be a major issue for Democratic voters, and for the heavily female volunteer troops that get out the vote. It's an issue that can win Democrats elections. But especially after recent victories driven by female voters, most notably in the 2018 midterms, the party seems to get it. That's why nearly every major Democratic candidate — except former Vice President Joe Biden, who has always been a reluctant member of the pro-choice coalition — turned up early Saturday morning for a New Hampshire forum run by the Center for Reproductive Rights and NARAL.
Republicans are taking a reckless 2020 gamble that could have serious consequences
In a column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis warned Republicans to not meddle in the selection of the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee because it could blow up in their faces.
Noting that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) appears to be the Democratic frontrunner, Lewis cautioned against Republicans voting for him in open primaries saying to could help a groundswell that might boost the Democratic socialist to the Oval Office.