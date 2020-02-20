This US map could predict your lifespan
Newly released dataon life expectancy across the U.S. shows that where we live matters for how long we live.A person in the U.S. can expect to live an average of 78.8 years, according to the most recent numbersfrom the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).However, life expectancyvaries widely across geography. A child born in Mississippi today could expect to never reach his or her 75th birthday. But a child born in California, Hawaiior New York could expect to live into the early 80s.View the PDFof the above maps on the CDC website (8 megabytes)At the neighborhood level, these dif…
New Jersey sues Trump administration to stop smog from rolling in from other states
New Jersey sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Wednesday, arguing that regulators aren’t doing enough to protect Garden State air from out-of-state pollution.It was the Garden State’sthird lawsuit against the EPA in four months. It’s all about a long-standing struggle over smog from other parts of the country that winds up in Jersey skies. The Sierra Club filed a similar suit with other environmental groups in February, according to court records.The complaints target different air quality rules. The state attorney general’s office argued Wednesday that the EPA wasn’t moving fast eno... (more…)
‘Star Trek: Picard’ Easter egg references ‘Stranger Things’ in a clever way
Star Trek: Picardlikes to drop super-nerdy references and act like you're just supposed to know. Don't remember Bruce Maddox? Too bad. Confused about why Hughis chilling on the reclaimed Borg cube? Tough — they're not even going to say his nameuntil like the episode is almost over.This take-no-prisoners approach is just how Picardlikes to roll. And in Episode 5, "Stardust City Rag," one massive plot point hinges on a surprise appearance from a non-regular Star Trek: Voyager character, and there's a good chance you may have forgotten all about him. Plus, the episode manages to slip in some booz... (more…)
‘The right to do whatever I want as president’
On February 5th, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. In other words, Trump's pre-election boast that he "could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody" and not "lose any voters" proved something more than high-flown hyperbole. (To be fair, he did lose one Republican "voter" in the Senate — Mitt Romney — but it wasn't enough to matter.)
The Senate's failure to convict the president will only confirm his conception of his office as a seat of absolute power (which, as we've been told, "corrupts absolutely"). This is the man, after all, who told a convention of student activists, "I have an Article II, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president. But I don't even talk about that." Except, of course, he does.