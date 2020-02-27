Quantcast
Connect with us

Top Marine Corps commander orders removal of all Confederate paraphernalia from installations around the world

Published

1 min ago

on

In the Deep South, some far-right Republicans continue to defend the use of Confederate symbols on government property — arguing that they have historic value. But there is a huge difference between featuring a Confederate flag in a museum and displaying one in a government building or on a military installation. And U.S. Marine Corps Commandant Gen. David Berger has ordered the removal of all Confederate paraphernalia in Marine Corps installations around the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Trump era, the public display of Confederate symbols — from flags to statues — has been hotly debated. Berger’s directive did not specify exactly what paraphernalia will be prohibited, but presumably, Confederate flags are at the top of the list.

Journalist Elliot Hannon, in Slate, notes that the U.S. military has not escaped the “troubling rise of white nationalist extremism” in the Trump era. Hannon points out that several Marines have “been punished or kicked out of the service for racist social media posts.”

According to a survey published in the Military Times earlier this month, over 50% of non-white members of the U.S. military have witnessed examples of racism ranging from “racist language and discriminatory attitudes” to the display of swastikas and tattoos associated with white supremacist groups.

Berger addressed not only racism, but also, sexism, ordering the Marine leaders to deploy more women in combat roles.

 

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

ABC News is greenlighting ‘conservative grifters’ by suspending reporter caught up in right-wing undercover sting: op-ed

Published

28 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

In an opinion piece for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Paul Waldman took ABC News to task over its suspension of veteran reporter David Wright after he was secretly recorded in a sting operation by Project Veritas, the "media watchdog" group headed by conservative activist James O'Keefe. Waldman opened his piece with one question: How are news organizations not wise to this scam?

In the recording, Wright dished on what he felt were flaws in how his network covers President Trump and politics in general in what was essentially a good faith discussion with the undercover operative. Wright then admitted he holds leftist viewpoints -- an admission that right-wing outlets covering the story capitalized on.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: EPA officials unsure how to respond to Trump complaints about toilets

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Government officials were astonished by President Donald Trump's rants about toilets that must be flushed more than a dozen times, according to newly revealed documents.

Emails released under the Freedom of Information Act show EPA officials struggling to make sense of Trump's complaints about government regulations on toilets, faucets and dishwashers, reported NBC News.

"I can't even," wrote Veronica Blette, head of WaterSense in the EPA's Office of Wastewater Management in a Dec. 6 email to colleagues. "Sigh."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Meghan McCain hammers Pence’s health record as The View rips into Trump’s coronavirus response

Published

41 mins ago

on

February 27, 2020

By

Even conservative Meghan McCain said that Vice President Mike Pence has no business being in charge of the government's coronavirus outbreak.

During the "Hot Topics" on "The View," all of the hosts came together around Pence being the worst option to handle the crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image