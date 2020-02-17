Topless protesters storm stage as Bernie Sanders campaigns in Nevada
A group of protesters blew their tops — literally — as Sen. Bernie Sanders was campaigning in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday.The Democratic presidential hopeful had just finished introducing his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders as “the next First Lady” when a woman walked up to the mic and started rambling about subsidies for the dairy industry, video posted to social media showed.“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture. I believe in you,” she exclaimed before the sound was cut.Two topless kindred spir…
2020 Election
Topless protesters storm stage as Bernie Sanders campaigns in Nevada
A group of protesters blew their tops — literally — as Sen. Bernie Sanders was campaigning in Carson City, Nev., on Sunday.The Democratic presidential hopeful had just finished introducing his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders as “the next First Lady” when a woman walked up to the mic and started rambling about subsidies for the dairy industry, video posted to social media showed.“Bernie, I’m your biggest supporter and I’m here to ask you to stop propping up the dairy industry and to stop propping up animal agriculture. I believe in you,” she exclaimed before the sound was cut.Two topless kindred spir... (more…)
2020 Election
Trump’s top trade adviser secretly working to unmask ‘anonymous’ author who exposed White House chaos
President Donald Trump's top trade adviser has become obsessed with identifying the anonymous author of a New York Times op-ed and book revealing chaos and dysfunction inside the White House.
Peter Navarro, who's extremely close to Trump, has has been conducting what amounts to forensic linguistic profiling of the author's writing and shared his findings with White House counsel Pat Cipollone, who's leading the official internal investigation, reported The Daily Beast.
2020 Election
Justice Dept prosecutors fear more Trump chaos and interference despite Barr rebuke of president: report
According to a report at the New York Times, career Justice Department officials are bracing for more chaos and disarray caused by President Donald Trump despite what many think was Attorney General Bill Barr's insincere rebuke of the president for tweeting about pending cases.
According to the report, many within the Justice Department fear the president and his associates will either come after them or try to interfere with their work and believe that Barr will look the other way.