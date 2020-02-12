Tow truck company repossesses car with 1-year-old girl still inside
A tow truck company repossessed a car in East Orange Wednesday morning with a 1-year-old still inside, authorities said.The 1-year-old’s father had briefly gone into a residence around 9:30 a.m. when the trucking company came to repossess the Acura, East Orange spokeswoman Connie Jackson said. It was not immediately clear who had called police.East Orange police went directly to the trucking company in Newark to determine if the girl was still inside, Jackson said. The child was deemed safe, she said.“Four of our officers responded to the location in Newark and called EMS just to evaluate the …
Latest Headlines
Peapod to shut down grocery delivery in the Midwest and cut 500 jobs
Peapod, the grocery delivery pioneer, is ceasing operations in the Midwest, a move that will mean the loss of 500 jobs.Customers in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana won’t be able to place online grocery delivery orders through Peapod starting Feb. 18, its parent, grocery store giant Ahold Delhaize, announced Tuesday. About 50,000 people use Peapod in the Midwest, placing 10,500 orders weekly.Chicago-based Peapod plans to close a distribution center and food preparation facility in Lake Zurich, Ill., a pick-up point in Palatine, Ill., and distribution facilities in Chicago, Milwaukee and Indiana... (more…)
Breaking Banner
Jury acquits Chinese woman on Mar-a-Lago trespass charge — but convicts on resisting cop
MIAMI — In a Mar-a-Lago trespassing case, a jury Wednesday acquitted a woman from China who claimed she was innocently sightseeing on President Donald Trump’s property two months ago.But Lu Jing was found guilty of a second misdemeanor charge, resisting a police officer without violence during her arrest on Worth Avenue.Palm Beach County Judge Mark Eissey scheduled the 56-year-old woman’s sentencing for Friday morning. The charge is punishable by up to one year in jail.The verdict rejected prosecutors’ arguments that Lu Jing purposely intruded on the Palm Beach private club in a “calculated” a... (more…)
Google and EU battle in court over €2.4 billion anti-trust fine
Google and the EU battled in court Wednesday as the search engine giant tried to persuade judges that it was unfairly accused of ill-treating rivals of its Shopping service.
The Silicon Valley juggernaut is appealing a 2.4 billion euro ($2.6 billion) fine from 2017 that was the first in a series of major penalties imposed by the European Commission, the EU's powerful anti-trust regulator.
The court case launches a new phase in the decade-long duel and is a major test of the combative tactics taken by the EU commission against big tech.