Town wants money back from official who voted to pay his own company $10K
Members of the Holmdel Township Committee who last week asked a state ethics panel to investigatea fellow committeeman’s 2013 vote to pay his own company nearly $10,000 now want him to refund the payment.“The taxpayers deserve the money back,” said Deputy Mayor Cathy Weber.
The move to recoup the $9,872 that Committeeman Thomas Critelli and three former committee members voted to pay his construction firm seven years ago follows the emergence of a letter from the Monmouth County prosecutor last month that cited “irregularities” surrounding the payment, which was intended to settle a property da…
The Torchbearers: 100 years ago these folks didn’t give up — and you shouldn’t either
The only sounds were those of muffled drums, the shuffling of feet and the gentle sobs of some of the estimated 20,000 onlookers. The women and children wore all white. The men dressed in black.
On the afternoon of Saturday, July 28, 1917, nearly 10,000 African-Americans marched down Fifth Avenue, in silence, to protest racial violence and white supremacy in the United States.
New York City, and the nation, had never before witnessed such a remarkable scene.
The “Silent Protest Parade,” as it came to be known, was the first mass African-American demonstration of its kind and marked a watershed moment in the history of the civil rights movement. As I have written in my book “Torchbearers of Democracy,” African-Americans during the World War I era challenged racism both abroad and at home. In taking to the streets to dramatize the brutal treatment of black people, the participants of the “Silent Protest Parade” indicted the United States as an unjust nation.
‘I don’t think he saw her’: Fox & Friends defends Trump snubbing Pelosi at State of the Union
President Donald Trump's stunning snub of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at the State of the Union – ignoring her outstretched hand and refusing to shake it – had countless Americans outraged, spurring co-hosts on "Fox & Friends" to rush to his defense.
As the President stood at the podium Tuesday night, he picked up the two large envelopes containing copies of his speech. He pivoted around, handing one to Vice President Mike Pence, and the second to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
‘Acquittal is not exoneration’: CNN’s John Avlon dismantles GOP arguments for burying Ukraine scheme
On Wednesday, hours ahead of the Senate vote on President Donald Trump's impeachment, CNN fact-checker John Avlon laid into the GOP's arguments for letting him off — and warned that they could not bury the evidence in the eyes of history.
"Remember this: acquittal is not exoneration," said Avlon. "And that's especially true in the impeachment trial of President Trump. his acquittal today is a foregone conclusion, but impeachment will be in the first paragraph of his obituary, putting him in a presidential hall of shame. Unlike the impeachments of Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton, it was about something the founding fathers fear: foreign interference in our elections."