Trump and the GOP chose stock buybacks to benefit the wealthy instead of investing in ordinary Americans: op-ed
In an op-ed for Washington Monthly this Wednesday, Chris Lu and Harin Contractor took a look at President Trump’s touting of his economic record in the run up to his impeachment finale, and according to them, the facts don’t match up to his rhetoric.
“In 2019, for instance, the gap between the richest and poorest households in the United States reached its highest point in more than 50 years,” they write. “The number of Americans without health insurance continues to climb following years of declines since the passage and implementation of Obamacare. And household debt is now in excess of $14 trillion, exceeding the pre-recession high.”
When it comes to Trump’s 2017 tax cut, the promised benefits are nowhere to be found — except for Fortune 500 companies that paid $0 in federal taxes last year. Additionally, while the country’s six biggest banks stocked away $#2 billion, they laid off more than 1,000 employees.
“Ironically, despite the President’s pledge to help the ‘forgotten men and women, blue-collar job growth—which includes construction, manufacturing, and mining—remains anemic, only growing at 0.8 percent in 2019 compared to 2 percent in Obama’s final term,” Lu and Contractor write.
African American workers are feeling the economic pressure even worse with an unemployment rate almost twice as high as white workers. “Displaced African Americans earn 13 percent less in their new jobs. Those who were employed for three or more years earned 31 percent less in their new jobs.”
“Despite the headlines, too many workers are not feeling the economic boom Trump describes. Instead of making investments to provide Americans with the world-class education and training needed for 21st-century jobs, the president and the Republican Congress chose stock buybacks to benefit the wealthy and a temporary sugar high for the economy that has now worn off.”
Trump will tell America that ‘people should pay’ for his impeachment: White House press secretary
President Donald Trump is poised to address the American people on Thursday -- and White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News viewers to expect a scorched-Earth call for vengeance.
When asked by Fox News for a preview of the president's remarks, Grisham said that we shouldn't expect to see the kind of contrition that we saw from former President Bill Clinton when he was acquitted after his impeachment trial in 1999.
"He and the family went through a lot, he and this country went through a lot," she said. "He's glad it's over, he's certainly going to talk about that. But I think he's going to also talk about how just horribly he was treated and that maybe people should pay for that."
Trump warned to stay out of ‘foreign influence operations’ by Senate Intel Committee
On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee released a report outlining steps that should be taken to prevent "foreign influence campaigns" from interfering in the 2020 presidential election.
One of the key recommendations was that President Donald Trump stop asking for political help from such schemes — despite the fact that less than 24 hours before, a majority of the committee's members voted to acquit Trump of abuse of power for trying to do precisely that.
"The President of the United States should take steps to separate himself ... from political considerations when handling issues related to foreign intelligence operations," stated the report. "These steps should explicitly include putting aside politics when addressing the American people on election threats and marshalling all the resources of the U.S. Government to effectively confront the threat."
DOJ releases ‘almost entirely redacted’ FBI memo on Kushner: Is it hiding something?
The Department of Justice (DOJ) released a summary of an FBI interview with Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner from November 2017, though it redacted nearly the entire memo.
The significantly redacted release came after the DOJ refused to comply with a court order to release the memo on Kushner's interview along with dozens of others from the Russia investigation led by former special counsel Robert Mueller. A judge ordered the FBI to turn over the memos to BuzzFeed News and CNN by last month after the outlets filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The DOJ argued that "a member of the intelligence community" must review the memos and add "appropriate reductions."