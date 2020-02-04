Trump booed after slamming Obama economy during SOTU

As President Donald Trump attempted to attack President Barack Obama’s administration during his discussion of economic performance, Democratic members of Congress audibly hissed and booed his remarks:

Straight up boos in the chamber now as Trump continues to attack economic policies of the Obama administration. All of the applause coming from Republicans so far. #SOTU — Leo Shane III (@LeoShane) February 5, 2020

Audible boos and hisses from Democratic side at this point — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) February 5, 2020

Audible and consistent groans and boos from the Democratic side. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 5, 2020

Wow, you can hear boos and groans from the room when Trump dings Obama era, says “failed” economic policies, and more murmurs when he claims minority gains. Pelosi sitting on her hands. #SOTU — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) February 5, 2020

While many economic indicators have increased under Trump, most have just been continuations of trends that began in the Obama era.

Trump also bragged about how many people had been eliminated from food stamp rolls, conveniently omitting that at least some of the 7 million person decline is due to his decision to tighten eligibility restrictions, rather than people being lifted from poverty.

Watch the moment below: