Trump booed after slamming Obama economy during SOTU

Published

1 min ago

on

As President Donald Trump attempted to attack President Barack Obama’s administration during his discussion of economic performance, Democratic members of Congress audibly hissed and booed his remarks:

While many economic indicators have increased under Trump, most have just been continuations of trends that began in the Obama era.

Trump also bragged about how many people had been eliminated from food stamp rolls, conveniently omitting that at least some of the 7 million person decline is due to his decision to tighten eligibility restrictions, rather than people being lifted from poverty.

Watch the moment below:

‘Wowza’: SOTU audience shocked Trump ‘snubbed’ Nancy Pelosi’s handshake

Published

15 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump appeared to snub Speaker Nancy Pelosi as he arrived in the House of Representatives to give his State of the Union address.

Speaker Pelosi reached out for a handshake, as is customary, but Trump did not reciprocate.

https://twitter.com/BostonGlobe/status/1224877190464131072

The president was criticized for the snub. Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/mmpadellan/status/1224877735815892992

https://twitter.com/CillizzaCNN/status/1224876793766842369

https://twitter.com/KellyO/status/1224877568911970304

https://twitter.com/tweets4econ/status/1224877004421582849

READ IT: Full text of Donald Trump’s State of the Union Address

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Below are the prepared remarks for President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.

Madam Speaker, Mr. Vice President, Members of Congress, the First Lady of the United States, and my fellow citizens:

Three years ago, we launched the great American comeback. Tonight, I stand before you to share the incredible results. Jobs are booming, incomes are soaring, poverty is plummeting, crime is falling, confidence is surging, and our country is thriving and highly respected again! America’s enemies are on the run, America’s fortunes are on the rise, and America’s future is blazing bright.

Bloomberg slams ‘angry, out of control, lawless’ Trump

Published

27 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

As President Donald Trump prepared to take the stage for his third State of the Union Address, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg took to Twitter to fight back in advance against the president's self-congratulatory narrative:

Tonight, Trump will deliver a #SOTU address.

He’ll say the State of the Union is strong, but here’s what he won’t say – the truth: pic.twitter.com/CcNWTDWWYy

— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 5, 2020

