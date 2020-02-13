Trump busted for falsely claiming Mueller has been ‘proven’ as a liar

President Donald Trump falsely claimed that former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller had been “proven” as a liar.

The president spoke at length to Fox News broadcaster Geraldo Rivera for an interview on the Cleveland-based WTAM-AM, where he attacked the former prosecutors in Roger Stone’s case and lashed out at the special counsel who brought the charges against his longtime associate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump claimed Wednesday that Mueller had lied to Congress, and he told Rivera the former special counsel had falsely denied seeking another shot at the FBI director job after the president fired James Comey in May 2017.

“Now it’s been proven that he did,” Trump told Rivera.

CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out that no evidence has shown Mueller sought the job he held from 2001 to 2013.

Mueller did meet with Trump to discuss the position, but former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the former FBI director had been invited to offer advice regarding the job and a potential replacement for Comey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked what Mueller lied to Congress about, Trump said it was the claim that he didn’t seek the FBI director job when he met with Trump in May 2017. Trump said: “Now it’s been proven that he did.” It has not. Even Steve Bannon says Mueller was invited to offer wisdom on the job. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 13, 2020