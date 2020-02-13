Trump busted for falsely claiming Mueller has been ‘proven’ as a liar
President Donald Trump falsely claimed that former FBI director and special counsel Robert Mueller had been “proven” as a liar.
The president spoke at length to Fox News broadcaster Geraldo Rivera for an interview on the Cleveland-based WTAM-AM, where he attacked the former prosecutors in Roger Stone’s case and lashed out at the special counsel who brought the charges against his longtime associate.
Trump claimed Wednesday that Mueller had lied to Congress, and he told Rivera the former special counsel had falsely denied seeking another shot at the FBI director job after the president fired James Comey in May 2017.
“Now it’s been proven that he did,” Trump told Rivera.
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale pointed out that no evidence has shown Mueller sought the job he held from 2001 to 2013.
Mueller did meet with Trump to discuss the position, but former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the former FBI director had been invited to offer advice regarding the job and a potential replacement for Comey.
Asked what Mueller lied to Congress about, Trump said it was the claim that he didn’t seek the FBI director job when he met with Trump in May 2017. Trump said: “Now it’s been proven that he did.” It has not. Even Steve Bannon says Mueller was invited to offer wisdom on the job.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 13, 2020
Breaking Banner
Pawn Stars pitched Trump team on a real-life ‘West Wing’ reality TV series while in the White House
The late 1990s and 2000s show "The West Wing" gave liberals a unique opportunity to coalesce around a fictional president while former President George W. Bush was leading the country into two endless wars and ultimately the greatest recession in a generation. But History Channel host Rick Harrison, co-owner of Las Vegas’ World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and a production company staffer proposed Trump turn his White House into a reality TV show based on the West Wing.
“I wanted to bring everyone together because I think Van and Rick have a wonderful idea that can help the president,” Mercedes Schlapp told the room as they met over the idea, according to an excerpt from Lachlan Markay's new book Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s disdain for decency and the most vulnerable ‘could not be more fundamentally un-Christian’: evangelical pastor
The Republican pastor and author who ran against Steve Womack for Congress in 2018 penned an op-ed for Time Magazine, urging his fellow evangelicals to abandon their support for President Trump. According to him, Trump is an “anathema to everything I was taught to love about Jesus.”
"His disdain for decency, disrespect toward basic tenets of right and wrong and complete disregard for the most vulnerable among us could not be more fundamentally un-Christian," Robb Ryerse writes. "To vote for him because he sees the political expediency of supporting restrictions on abortion is a Faustian deal with the devil that is ultimately more likely to exact greater cost than reward. Case in point: the astounding about-face in evangelical support for refugee resettlement since Trump took aim at the program."