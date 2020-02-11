Trump caught in yet another ridiculous lie about Debbie Dingell by CNN fact checker

On Tuesday, CNN reporter Daniel Dale debunked President Donald Trump’s claim that Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) called him “tears flowing” to thank him for giving her husband’s funeral the “Red Carpet” treatment.

In reality, according to Dingell’s spokesperson, although the congresswoman was “appreciative” of Trump’s offer to lower flags for John Dingell’s funeral, Trump was the one who called her, rather than the other way around.

Debbie Dingell’s spokesperson says Dingell never called Trump to thank him for anything related to John Dingell’s funeral, for which she worked with Nancy Pelosi. Rather, Trump called Debbie Dingell and told her unsolicited that he would lower flags, which she appreciated. pic.twitter.com/ALie5Y01uU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 11, 2020

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and a towering figure in Michigan politics, passed away in early 2019. Trump caused outrage in December when he suggested at a rally that Dingell may be “looking up” from hell.