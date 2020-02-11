Quantcast
Trump caught in yet another ridiculous lie about Debbie Dingell by CNN fact checker

1 min ago

On Tuesday, CNN reporter Daniel Dale debunked President Donald Trump’s claim that Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) called him “tears flowing” to thank him for giving her husband’s funeral the “Red Carpet” treatment.

In reality, according to Dingell’s spokesperson, although the congresswoman was “appreciative” of Trump’s offer to lower flags for John Dingell’s funeral, Trump was the one who called her, rather than the other way around.

John Dingell, the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives and a towering figure in Michigan politics, passed away in early 2019. Trump caused outrage in December when he suggested at a rally that Dingell may be “looking up” from hell.


Trump kicks his biggest fans off food stamps

21 mins ago

February 11, 2020

Over and over, most recently in his State of the Union address, President Trump has declared that “poverty is plummeting” and that he is weaning people off food stamps.Yes, we are rebounding from a recession, a trend that began well before he took office. And indeed, his administration has sought to toss millions of Americans off safety net programs like food stamps – once again a target for cuts in his 2021 budget.But is Trump really helping the ‘Little Guy’?“It’s not that he came up with a policy that helps people get through challenging times and get the support they need to move off the ro... (more…)

‘Emasculated pissant’ Devin Nunes scorched by talk radio host for media threats

23 mins ago

February 11, 2020

devin nunes

According to a report from CNS News, a talk show host in San Francisco went off on Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) after he appeared on Fox News to complain about the media which he believes is hostile to Republicans.

Speaking with host Laura Ingraham last Thursday, the Republican lawmaker who has been filing lawsuits against his critics stated, "The most important thing that the president has done, of all the things that he’s done that are very important – but, he’s finally outed the media. The media in this town has been corrupt – and it took somebody like Trump to finally bring them out of their shell to where, now, they’ll just openly go out."

GOP is a ‘party of thugs’ who has only enabled Trump’s post-impeachment revenge spree: columnist

51 mins ago

February 11, 2020

On Tuesday, writing for The Nation, Joan Walsh scorched the GOP as a "party of thugs" for its complicity in President Donald Trump's shattering of institutional norms — and his post-impeachment rampage against intraparty figures and administration officials who he perceives to have wronged him.

"With his Friday 'reassignments' of Army Lt. Cols. Alexander and Yevgeny Vindman, as well as his 'recalling' European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Donald Trump proved that his impeachment acquittal unleashed him to climb new heights of vindictiveness, and probably lawlessness, too," wrote Walsh. "Remember when Republican senators feigned outrage because House impeachment manager Adam Schiff referenced reports that Trump was warning that anyone who crossed him would find his or her 'head on a pike'? Good times."

