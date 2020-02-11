Quantcast
Trump complains that Paul Manafort is being treated worse than Al Capone

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to complain about the treatment of his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in prison, comparing it unfavorably to the treatment given to infamous Chicago mob boss Al Capone.

This is a claim that Trump has made before, and it has been fact-checked by the Chicago Tribune.

In reality, both Capone and Manafort were treated fairly well in prison — Capone was given an “oversize cell” with bodyguards and butlers, and was allowed to conduct business from within prison. Similarly, what Trump describes as “solitary confinement” was more like a private facility that “made extra accommodations for Manafort’s use of the laptop, including providing him an extension cord to ensure the laptop can be used in his unit and not just in the separate workroom.”

Manafort is currently serving a sentence of over 7 years for bank fraud and tax evasion, relating to his business dealings with Eastern European oligarchs overseas.

