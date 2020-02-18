Trump demands new trial for Roger Stone after watching Fox News legal analyst make the case

President Donald Trump quoted a Fox News legal analyst to call for a new trial for his longtime associate Roger Stone.

The president inserted himself into the case last week, after prosecutors called for Stone to serve seven to nine years for lying to Congress and threatening a witness, and now he’s demanding a new trial because the jury foreman is a Democrat and former congressional candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Judge [Amy Berman] Jackson now has a request for a new trial based on the unambiguous & self outed bias of the foreperson of the jury, whose also a lawyer, by the way,” Trump tweeted, quoting Fox News Andrew Napolitano, but with added typos and misspellings.

“‘Madam foreperson, your a lawyer, you have a duty, an affirmative obligation, to reveal to us when we selected you the existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the President & the people who support him,” Trump continued, quoting Napolitano. “Don’t you think we wanted to know that before we put you on this jury.’”

“Pretty obvious he should (get a new trial),” Trump continued. “I think almost any judge in the Country would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.”

…..existence of these tweets in which you were so harshly negative about the President & the people who support him. Don’t you think we wanted to know that before we put you on this jury.’ Pretty obvious he should (get a new trial). I think almost any judge in the Country….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

…..would order a new trial, I’m not so sure about Judge Jackson, I don’t know.” @Judgenap (Andrew Napolitano) @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 18, 2020