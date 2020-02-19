Trump ‘does have a tendency to lash out’: Texas Republican tells president to ‘temper’ his rabid impulses

Republicans are concerned about President Donald Trump’s rabid impulses and are urging self-discipline and constraint, two words that aren’t typically associated with the president.

In a Politico report, Republican officials explained that they agree with the attorney general that Trump should calm down and let him handle things.

“The president does have a tendency to lash out, and I think in this case he would be well advised to try to temper that,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “Because I think Bill Barr is his best path on seeing that justice is done in terms of all of these various investigations, including the counterintelligence investigation and the lead-up to the Mueller report.”

If Barr were to abandon ship, Cornyn warned that he’s not sure Republicans could confirm anyone new in time for the election. At the same time, Republicans would be less willing to take a risk on someone seen as a right-wing, Trump firebrand.

Cornyn is among the many Republicans up for reelection in November.

Politico reported that several other Republicans have urged Trump to quiet his Tweets about Roger Stone because it isn’t helping them or the president with voters who recognize Stone’s corruption.

“The president tends to speak his mind on social media and elsewhere. In this case, I do think that Barr was correct to say that this is making my job impossible,” Cornyn said. “While the president’s free to tweet about anything else he wants, it’s really not a good idea to continue to comment on things like that.”

Loyalists like Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) agree that the attorney general is capable and handling things, but they both came short of telling Trump to calm down over Stone or Barr publicly.

Read the full report at Politico.