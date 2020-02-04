Trump gloats over Iowa’s bungled Democratic caucus: ‘The only person that can claim victory is Trump’

President Donald Trump gloated over the bungled results in the Democratic caucuses in Iowa.

The winner of the first-in-the-nation caucus remain unclear Tuesday morning, after results were improperly recorded and precinct tallies were improperly transmitted — among other problems — and the president claimed victory over the entire Democratic field.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” Trump tweeted. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.'”