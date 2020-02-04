Quantcast
Trump gloats over Iowa’s bungled Democratic caucus: ‘The only person that can claim victory is Trump’

1 min ago

President Donald Trump gloated over the bungled results in the Democratic caucuses in Iowa.

The winner of the first-in-the-nation caucus remain unclear Tuesday morning, after results were improperly recorded and precinct tallies were improperly transmitted — among other problems — and the president claimed victory over the entire Democratic field.

“The Democrat Caucus is an unmitigated disaster,” Trump tweeted. “Nothing works, just like they ran the Country. Remember the 5 Billion Dollar Obamacare Website, that should have cost 2% of that. The only person that can claim a very big victory in Iowa last night is ‘Trump.'”


The schizophrenic president: Which Trump will show up at the State of the Union?

8 mins ago

February 4, 2020

It ought to be an interesting task for Donald Trump’s speechwriter – presuming that Trump decides to stick with a script for the State of the Union address tonight before the same Congress that is hearing his impeachment.

With acquittal assured by the narrow Senate majority, it has got to prove an almost impossible lure to the ever-impetuous, ever-bombastic Trump to declare victory over those arrayed before him with a stream of sarcasm and beam of over-confidence.  After all, he did nothing wrong, right – even though he is facing even Republican senators who think what he did was indeed wrong, if not impeachable, as they are due to say formally tomorrow.

‘You only have one job, Iowa’: CNN’s Van Jones rains hell on Iowa Democrats for caucus ‘debacle’

17 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Late Monday night CNN contributor Van Jones expressed frustration with the Iowa Democrats for being unable to provide results on the first day of voting to select the opponent of Donald Trump.

Sitting on a CNN panel that was forced to fill time while results were not forthcoming for a variety of reasons, he described the situation in succinct terms, bluntly stating, "You only have one job, Iowa."

"I'm beginning to feel that this is possibly a real debacle," he stated. "There are technical problems they are not disclosing."

"I just feel that the idea of the caucus has failed to meet the viability threshold," he continued. "We've all been saying all the time, why Iowa in the first place?"

Voters beware: Election misinformation tricks Democrats and Republicans alike

36 mins ago

February 4, 2020

Jon Favreau and Melissa Melendez have little in common.He’s a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and co-hosts the staunchly anti-Trump “Pod Save America.” She’s a Trump-supporting Republican Assemblymember.

But they found some common ground in 2020. Both helped spread falsehoods about California’s primary election on Twitter.We recently criticized Melendez for spreading a rumor that California is stripping voters of their rights. A fact check by The Sacramento Bee found that Melendez was “echoing inaccurate sentiments spread within conservative circles across the state that Californ... (more…)

