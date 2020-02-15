Quantcast
Trump has only been giving ‘lip service’ to Black voters and they’re not buying it: ex-White House official

Published

1 min ago

on

On MSNBC Saturday, former Trump White House official Omarosa Manigault Newman threw cold water on the president’s efforts to win over Black voters ahead of the 2020 election.

“Let’s go back, I worked in the Clinton White House as Deputy Associate Director of Personnel,” said Newman. “When I met Donald Trump, he was a Democrat. His policies at the time aligned with my policies. Let’s be clear on my track record. Donald Trump, some of the things he did after he got into office were not known to African-American voters. He did enjoy an 8 percent turnout for African-American votes, 13 percent among African-American men.”

“Let’s talk about Donald Trump first and foremost,” continued Newman. “Donald Trump has said, in lip service only, that he wants African-American votes, but we can now examine his policy in regards to education, when he talks about criminal justice reform, the economy, and African-Americans can make decisions for themselves as to whether or not they’re better off now than when he became president.”

Watch below:


