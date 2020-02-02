Trump impeachment spurs huge donations to N.J. political races
WASHINGTON— New Jersey’s rookie members of Congressare trying to do something they haven’t done before: Win re-election with President Donald Trump on the ballot.The three Democratic first-termers all…
Iowa caucuses: It’s not just candidates who face uncertainty
Soon, there might be a little clarity about the Democratic nomination race, maybe even for those workers in Iowa who staff the presidential campaigns.
2020 is a banner year for staff in Iowa, given a wide field of campaigns, each staffing up with tens, in some cases hundreds, of paid employees. I’ve interviewed a number of them for a book I’m coauthoring – “Inside the Caucus Bubble” – to be published by Routledge.
Counting staff is pretty tricky. They’re a moving target, even more so this cycle with candidates in and out at record pace. Complicating things further, many campaigns have deployed national staff to Iowa. An informed guess right now: There are perhaps 750 staff on the ground across all the Democratic campaigns; Bernie Sanders reportedly has more than 250 staff, Joe Biden has more than 150 and Elizabeth Warren more than 100.
Trump obsessively attacks ‘dumb’ Meghan McCain in vicious rants with friends: report
According to a report from the Daily Beast, Donald Trump's obsession with how he is portrayed on cable news shows extends to ugly attacks on network anchors with his ire ramping up even more when talking about "The View's" Meghan McCain and MSNBC's Katy Tur.
In an excerpt from the upcoming book, "Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump’s Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington," the report notes that the president has had a long-running feud with MSNBC's Tur filled with personal attacks.
Republicans ramping up plans to defend Trump’s expected acquittal
Republicans prepared to defend their expected acquittal of President Donald Trump, on Sunday's TV talk shows, after their Senate votes to reject witness testimony at his impeachment trial sparked criticism they were aiding a cover-up and abdicating their duties.
Criticism only intensified late Saturday after US media reported that US officials cited presidential privilege in redacting 24 emails related to Trump's hold on military assistance to Ukraine, an issue at the heart of his impeachment trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Trump on Saturday claimed his polling numbers were up after the Senate paved the way for his acquittal next Wednesday.