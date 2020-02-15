Quantcast
Trump is growing furious with Bill Barr despite denials: White House sources

Published

2 hours ago

on

Following Attorney General William Barr’s remarks on ABC News that President Donald Trump should stop tweeting about ongoing criminal investigations, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted that the president was not upset by Barr’s seeming rebuke.

But according to The New York Times, people privy to the White House suggest that the president’s relationship with the attorney general has indeed become strained.

“Critics assume it is all a Kabuki dance, cynical theater meant to preserve Mr. Barr’s credibility as he executes Mr. Trump’s personal political agenda while pretending to look independent,” wrote Peter Baker and Michael Shear. “And it is certainly true that, even now, Mr. Barr continues to demonstrate a willingness to personally take charge of cases with Mr. Trump’s interests at stake.”

“But insiders insist the tension is real, with potentially profound consequences for an administration that has redrawn the lines at the intersection of politics and law enforcement,” they continued. “Barely a week after being acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial, Mr. Trump is demanding that some of the people whose actions he believes led to his troubles be charged, convicted and sent to prison, and it is not clear that even Mr. Barr is willing or able to go as far as the president wants.”

Despite all of this, continued the Times, there does not appear to be any immediate likelihood that Barr will be fired — and by and large, Fox News, from which Trump gets much of his worldview, has not abandoned the attorney general. “While Lou Dobbs on Fox Business Network excoriated Mr. Barr for rebuking the president, other Fox hosts who have Mr. Trump’s ear, like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham, were generally supportive of the attorney general,” wrote Baker and Shear. “Tucker Carlson, another trusted television personality, treated Mr. Barr’s ABC interview like a nonevent on his Fox News show Thursday night.”


Bill Barr accused of an ongoing pattern of perjury ‘from day one’ by former prosecutor

Published

1 min ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Appearing in MSNBC's "AM Joy" former lead prosecutor Glenn Kirschner hammered Attorney General Bill Barr of a pattern of deceit and perjury that began with his Senate confirmation hearings and continues to this day.

Speaking with host Joy Reid about Barr's ABC interview admission that he is unhappy with Donald Trump's tweets and that he doesn't let them influence him, the prosecutor called him out.

"Bill Barr is not to be believed," Kirschner explained. "You know, from day one, Joy, at his confirmation hearing he lied -- he committed perjury. [Sen.] Kamala Harris asked him, did anybody at the White House including the president ask you to open an investigation or suggest you should open an investigation? What did he say? 'You know, I'm grappling with the word suggest.'"

2020 Election

Nevada caucus official: My state’s caucus plans are ‘horrendous’

Published

8 mins ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

On CNN Saturday, anchor Victor Blackwell got Nevada Caucuses site leader Seth Morrison to concede that the caucus system — even with its expanded early voting — was broken beyond repair and needs to be abolished.

"I strongly encourage early voting, because at least it's on a piece of paper," said Morrison. "They've done ranked choice voting in a few states. The software exists, the process exists."

"If you're advising people to vote early, I know if I'm voting in a primary, I go into a booth, press the button and know which candidate I'm voting for," said Blackwell. "If I'm going to a caucus and I'm physically there, I know where I'm putting my body and who gives me my support. If I give you a list of five names in order of my preference but I don't know who's viable at what point and when do I go to the other person on my list, how do I know at the end of the process who actually had my vote?"

US to evacuate Americans as virus cases rise on quarantined ship stuck in Japan

Published

1 hour ago

on

February 15, 2020

By

Americans will be removed from a cruise ship quarantined off Japan and flown home, the US embassy said Saturday as dozens more cases of the new coronavirus were diagnosed on board.

At least 285 people on the Diamond Princess have contracted the illness but hundreds of passengers and crew have not yet been tested as they wait in a quarantine that was scheduled to end February 19.

In a message to Americans, the embassy said the US government "recommends, out of an abundance of caution, that US citizens disembark and return to the United States for further monitoring".

