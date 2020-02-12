Trump is now openly flaunting his manipulation of the DOJ for ‘nakedly political and corrupt ends’: op-ed

In his column for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent writes that President Trump is “now openly flaunting his success in manipulating law enforcement for nakedly political and corrupt ends,” citing his leveraging the Justice Department to ramp down the sentencing recommendation for his longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

According to Sargent, Trump is openly allowing Attorney General Bill Barr to “delegitimize” the investigation of Stone entirely.

“One person who is exceptionally well positioned to shed light on all this is Michael R. Bromwich, who was the Justice Department inspector general from 1994 to 1999,” Sargent writes. “In a viral tweet, Bromwich called on insiders to report any political manipulation they witness, a remarkable and alarming development.”

