Trump is now openly flaunting his manipulation of the DOJ for ‘nakedly political and corrupt ends’: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

In his column for the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent writes that President Trump is “now openly flaunting his success in manipulating law enforcement for nakedly political and corrupt ends,” citing his leveraging the Justice Department to ramp down the sentencing recommendation for his longtime confidant, Roger Stone.

According to Sargent, Trump is openly allowing Attorney General Bill Barr to “delegitimize” the investigation of Stone entirely.

“One person who is exceptionally well positioned to shed light on all this is Michael R. Bromwich, who was the Justice Department inspector general from 1994 to 1999,” Sargent writes. “In a viral tweet, Bromwich called on insiders to report any political manipulation they witness, a remarkable and alarming development.”

Read Sargent's interview with Bromwich over at The Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Lisa Murkowski wilts after reporters confront her with evidence Trump has gotten worse since acquittal

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who last week voted to acquit President Donald Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress charges, admitted to reporters on Wednesday that she'd seen no indications that the president had been chastened by his impeachment.

Per New York Times reporter Nicholas Fandos, Murkowski was asked if she'd seen any evidence that Trump had learned anything since being impeached over a scheme to shake down the Ukrainian government to get it to announce investigations into his political rivals.

‘It’s just another scandal’: White House flack flails on Fox News after Trump is snared in Stone sentencing

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley insisted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump did not press for a reduced sentence for longtime friend Roger Stone although he tweeted the sentiment publicly.

During an interview on Fox News, Gidley was asked if "anyone at the White House" pressured Attorney General William Barr or the Justice Department to reduce Stone's sentence.

"Unequivocally, no," Gidley said. "The president addressed this yesterday in the Oval Office. He did not talk to Attorney General Barr about this before the sentence. In fact, the Attorney General and the DOJ made very clear that they made this decision before any tweet [from the president] went out. They made this decision on their own."

Catholic priest uncorks bizarre rant about sex abuse to justify denying Communion to pro-choice lawmakers

Published

26 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

A Catholic priest in Rhode Island is refusing to grant Communion to any state lawmakers who support abortion rights -- and he's justifying his decision by saying that what they're doing is worse than what any pedophile priest ever did.

The Washington Post reports that Rev. Richard Bucci of Sacred Heart Church in West Warwick told local news station NBC 10 News over the weekend that it was wrong to criticize him for denying Communion to pro-choice lawmakers when the Catholic Church has dealt with nonstop scandals involving pedophile priests.

