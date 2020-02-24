Trump is only visiting India ‘because he’s obsessed with crowd sizes’: Bollywood Star
A famous Indian filmmaker took a jab at President Trump on Twitter this Sunday, saying that his trip to India likely satiated his need for large crowd sizes after Trump addressed an audience in the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the home state of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Indian director and producer Ram Gopal Varma started out by wondering if the money India spent by welcoming Trump would be reciprocated by Americans.
“We Indians spent thousands of crores in welcoming @realDonaldTrump,” Gopal tweeted. “but will Americans spend even thousands of rupees in welcoming @narendramodi to the US? That says about America and not India …Just saying!”
In a subsequent tweet, Gopal joked about Trump’s infamous need for validation.
“The only reason @realdonaldtrump is coming to [India] is because he’s obsessed with crowd sizes which he can brag about till he dies ..I hope for his sake the 10 million will turn up..But knowing him he will just lie and say 15 million turned up..Just saying!”
Trump has spent his three years in office desperately trying to corner the Indian market for his properties
President Donald Trump went to India for the first time in his presidency, but he can't stay at his own Trump properties, because they're not as far along as he would probably like.
“It’s a little different situation than him going to his own club and being able to hold court there,” Alyssa Ayres told Politico. She was previously the deputy assistant secretary of state for South Asia. “This trip will make [his properties] more visible in India.”
According to the report, Trump is likely hoping his presence will help his developments along while most of them are stalled.
