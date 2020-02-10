Trump lawyer says ‘Anonymous’ op-ed writer has been identified — and will soon be fired
Published 1 min ago
on
By Brad Reed
Published1 min ago
on
ByBrad Reed
Attorney Joe diGenova is claiming that the Trump White House has identified the administration official who wrote an anonymous New York Times editorial that attacked the president and called him unfit to lead.
Per the Daily Caller, diGenova told radio station WMAL on Monday that the official behind the op-ed will soon be fired.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump lawyer says ‘Anonymous’ op-ed writer has been identified — and will soon be fired
Published1 min ago
onFebruary 10, 2020
ByBrad Reed
Breaking Banner
Giuliani slammed by Joe Manchin over his ongoing Ukraine antics: ‘Rudy is absolutely horrible for our country’
Published30 mins ago
onFebruary 10, 2020
ByTom Boggioni
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to respond to Donald Trump's Twitter diatribes against him, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) brushed aside the president's name-calling and urged him to "act like a responsible adult," but saved his ire for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Speaking with host John Berman, Manchin -- who claimed he was Trump's best chance to get bipartisan support for any of his initiatives -- was asked by the CNN host about being referred to by the president as "Munchkin."
"I like the president, I just love my country and I'm going to do what's right for the country," Manchin stated after explaining at how he arrived at his vote to convict the president of impeachable crimes.
Breaking Banner
Trump has taken us ‘perilously close’ to what the Founders rebelled against: Ex-prosecutor
Published35 mins ago
onFebruary 10, 2020
On Monday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance slammed President Donald Trump following the claim by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that Attorney General William Barr is working directly with Rudy Giuliani to gather dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.
Trump's actions, Vance warned, are now very similar to the abuses of power that were the final straw for the colonists who broke away from the British to declare America an independent country in the first place:
One sign of the end of the Republic would be a president’s ability to demand politically motivated prosecutions of his “enemies.” We appear to be perilously close to what the Founding Fathers fought to break away from. DOJ must not take orders from the WH to open criminal cases. https://t.co/5xbBWAIZCe