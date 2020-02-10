Trump lawyer says ‘Anonymous’ op-ed writer has been identified — and will soon be fired

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to respond to Donald Trump's Twitter diatribes against him, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) brushed aside the president's name-calling and urged him to "act like a responsible adult," but saved his ire for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Speaking with host John Berman, Manchin -- who claimed he was Trump's best chance to get bipartisan support for any of his initiatives -- was asked by the CNN host about being referred to by the president as "Munchkin."

"I like the president, I just love my country and I'm going to do what's right for the country," Manchin stated after explaining at how he arrived at his vote to convict the president of impeachable crimes.