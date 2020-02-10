Quantcast
Trump lawyer says 'Anonymous' op-ed writer has been identified — and will soon be fired

Published

1 min ago

on

Attorney Joe diGenova is claiming that the Trump White House has identified the administration official who wrote an anonymous New York Times editorial that attacked the president and called him unfit to lead.

Per the Daily Caller, diGenova told radio station WMAL on Monday that the official behind the op-ed will soon be fired.

Giuliani slammed by Joe Manchin over his ongoing Ukraine antics: 'Rudy is absolutely horrible for our country'

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN's "New Day" to respond to Donald Trump's Twitter diatribes against him, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) brushed aside the president's name-calling and urged him to "act like a responsible adult," but saved his ire for Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Speaking with host John Berman, Manchin -- who claimed he was Trump's best chance to get bipartisan support for any of his initiatives -- was asked by the CNN host about being referred to by the president as "Munchkin."

"I like the president, I just love my country and I'm going to do what's right for the country," Manchin stated after explaining at how he arrived at his vote to convict the president of impeachable crimes.

Trump has taken us 'perilously close' to what the Founders rebelled against: Ex-prosecutor

Published

35 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

On Monday, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance slammed President Donald Trump following the claim by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that Attorney General William Barr is working directly with Rudy Giuliani to gather dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump's actions, Vance warned, are now very similar to the abuses of power that were the final straw for the colonists who broke away from the British to declare America an independent country in the first place:

One sign of the end of the Republic would be a president’s ability to demand politically motivated prosecutions of his “enemies.” We appear to be perilously close to what the Founding Fathers fought to break away from. DOJ must not take orders from the WH to open criminal cases. https://t.co/5xbBWAIZCe

