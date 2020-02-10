Trump not worried about coronavirus because China tells him it will subside soon due to ‘the heat’ — but experts disagree
There are over 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and over 900 people have died from the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump on Monday says Americans should not worry because China has told him things will be better by April.
Trump cited “the heat” as the cause for his optimism.
Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president speaking to a group of governors visiting the White House Monday morning.
“The heat generally speaking kills this kind of virus,” @POTUS explains to governors, suggesting #China has given him confidence that the #coronavirus outbreak will subside by April.
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 10, 2020
Trump made a similarly false claim on Friday.
….he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone. Great discipline is taking place in China, as President Xi strongly leads what will be a very successful operation. We are working closely with China to help!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2020
Infectious disease experts disagree.
“It would be reckless to assume that things will quiet down in spring and summer,” Dr. Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas told CNN. “We don’t really understand the basis of seasonality, and of course we know we absolutely nothing about this particular virus.”
Referring to the coronavirus, Trump says he was told by China's President Xi, "By April, during the month of April, the heat generally kills this kind of virus, so that would be a good thing." pic.twitter.com/AbYyX4qRzZ
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 10, 2020
US indicts four Chinese military ‘hackers’ for Equifax breach
The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax.
The hackers are accused of stealing the sensitive personal information on some 145 million Americans, in one of the world's largest ever data breaches, said Attorney General Bill Barr.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people," he said.
The Justice Department indictment charged four members of the Chinese army's 54th Research Institute -- Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei -- with multiple counts of hacking, computer fraud, economic espionage and wire fraud.
Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mideast plan: diplomats
The Palestinians have abandoned their request for a vote at the UN Security Council Tuesday on rejecting the US Mideast plan, over a lack of international support, diplomats said.
Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member, the diplomats told AFP.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is set to take part Tuesday in a session on President Donald Trump's January 28 plan, which paves the way for Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank but also allows for a demilitarized Palestinian state.
Trump not worried about coronavirus because China tells him it will subside soon due to ‘the heat’ — but experts disagree
There are over 40,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus in China and over 900 people have died from the epidemic in that country alone, but President Donald Trump on Monday says Americans should not worry because China has told him things will be better by April.
Trump cited “the heat” as the cause for his optimism.
Steve Herman, White House bureau chief for Voice of America News (VOA), quoted the president speaking to a group of governors visiting the White House Monday morning.