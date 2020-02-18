Quantcast
Trump offers clemency to ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken — a friend of Steve Mnuchin

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump announced that he will offer clemency to disgraced Wall Street financier Michael Milken — the so-called 1980s “junk bond king.”

The president announced the decision Tuesday afternoon, after previously commuting the prison sentence for former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich and pardoned former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik and former San Francisco 49ers owner Edward DeBartolo Jr.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reportedly pressed Trump to pardon his friend Milken, who in pleaded guilty in 1989 to securities fraud and paid $600 million in fines.

The watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington last month requested all communications from Mnuchin that contain the words “pardon” or “pardoning” to determine whether he had advocated for his friend.


Comprehensive analysis of Trump’s tax cut shows the rich won big time — and the rest of us got crumbs

Published

20 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

A comprehensive analysis of President Donald Trump's tax cuts posted on Market Watch shows that America's wealthiest families have made out like bandits since its passage in 2017, while most other taxpayers have received piddling rewards.

"In general, higher-income taxpayers reap the biggest tax savings from the TCJA, because individual tax rates were significantly reduced," the publication writes. "Simple arithmetic dictates that folks who pay heavy taxes benefit the most from that change."

Trump to grant clemency to former Giuliani partner and disgraced NYPD commissioner Bernard Kerik

Published

33 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

In what appears to be the third act of executive forgiveness, President Donald Trump will grant clemency to the former, disgraced NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a friend and former partner of Rudy Giuliani, CNBC reports.

All these pardons and commutations appear to be sending a strong message that despite his claim to be a strong anti-corruption president, Trump is more than willing to protect friends and others who have committed crimes similar to those he has been accused of.

Ukrainian president tells US senators that he plans to avoid Rudy Giuliani: report

Published

47 mins ago

on

February 18, 2020

By

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has assured a group of US senators that he plans to "steer clear" of President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, according to one of the senators he spoke to.

“Zelensky clearly doesn’t really want to talk about this, and I don’t blame him,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) wrote in a Medium post this Tuesday. Murphy met with Zelensky on Friday along with two Republican senators, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and John Barrasso of Wyoming.

