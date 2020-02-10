Trump once again calls for executing drug dealers
President Donald Trump once again called for the death penalty for drug dealers.
The president has repeatedly praised authoritarian nations that execute people for selling illegal drugs, and he did so again Monday at a White House meetings with governors.
“Countries with a powerful death penalty, with a fair but quick trial, they have very little if any drug problem,” Trump told the governors. “That includes China.”
Trump suggests he'd like to model American criminal law on drug dealing on authoritarian systems like China, where dealers are executed: "Countries with a powerful death penalty, with a fair but quick trial, they have very little if any drug problem. That includes China." pic.twitter.com/9WprysjJAX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2020
US indicts four Chinese military ‘hackers’ for Equifax breach
The US Justice Department announced indictments of four members of China's People's Liberation Army for alleged involvement in the massive 2017 hack of the database of giant US credit rating agency Equifax.
The hackers are accused of stealing the sensitive personal information on some 145 million Americans, in one of the world's largest ever data breaches, said Attorney General Bill Barr.
"This was a deliberate and sweeping intrusion into the private information of the American people," he said.
The Justice Department indictment charged four members of the Chinese army's 54th Research Institute -- Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei -- with multiple counts of hacking, computer fraud, economic espionage and wire fraud.
Palestinians withdraw request for UN vote on US Mideast plan: diplomats
The Palestinians have abandoned their request for a vote at the UN Security Council Tuesday on rejecting the US Mideast plan, over a lack of international support, diplomats said.
Introduced by Indonesia and Tunisia, the resolution risked not having nine out of 15 votes in its favor, the minimum required for adoption provided there is no veto by a permanent member, the diplomats told AFP.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is set to take part Tuesday in a session on President Donald Trump's January 28 plan, which paves the way for Israeli annexation of much of the West Bank but also allows for a demilitarized Palestinian state.