Trump poised to suffer defeat as Senate votes to rein in his war powers

President Donald Trump is expected to suffer a temporary defeat this week when the Senate votes on a resolution to restrain his ability to start a war with Iran without congressional authorization.

Politico reports that Sen. Tim Kaine’s (D-VA) War Powers resolution is scheduled to come up for a vote on Thursday, and it appears to have enough support from Republicans to pass.

All 47 Democrats have signaled their support for Kaine’s resolution, and Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY), Mike Lee (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), Todd Young (R-IN), and Jerry Moran (R-KS) have also signaled that they’re on board.

“The last thing this country should do is rush into or blunder into another war in the Middle East,” Kaine said. “And no matter who our president is, no president is smart enough to, on their own, make that kind of a decision without deliberation.”

According to Politico, “Kaine’s bill would require Trump to cease all hostilities targeting Iran within 30 days unless explicitly approved by Congress.”

While the resolution is expected to pass, it will not be by a big enough margin to overcome Trump’s veto