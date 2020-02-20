Trump says he’s considering Georgia Republican running for Senate as next Director of National Intelligence
President Donald Trump told pool reporters on Thursday that he is considering nominating Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) as his next Director of National Intelligence.
Collins is currently running for the United States Senate against interim-Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), who was appointed in December.
Just now: @realDonaldTrump says Rep. Doug Collins is under consideration to be his nominee as permanent Director of National Intelligence. (If this happened it would avoid a bitter primary in the GA Sen race)
— Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) February 21, 2020
NEWS via pooler @katierogers, Trump told reporters he's considering nominating Doug Collins for permanent ODNI.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 21, 2020
Per the pool, President Trump is considering Doug Collins for Director of National Intelligence. (He’s also running for a Senate seat in Georgia that has put him at odds with his party.)
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 21, 2020
