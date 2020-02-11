Trump takes victory lap after DOJ caves to his Twitter complaints about Roger Stone’s sentencing

President Donald Trump took a victory lap online on Tuesday evening after Attorney General Bill Barr’s Department of Justice revised their recommended sentence for longtime Trump political adviser Roger Stone.

All starting to unravel with the ridiculous 9 year sentence recommendation! https://t.co/6baxv3Lvuk — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

Trump had blasted the proposed sentence on Twitter shortly before 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Following Trump’s tweet, the Department of Justice announced they would seek a lighter sentence from Trump’s pal.

Stone prosecutors Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed, and Michael Marando resigned after interference in the case from main Justice.