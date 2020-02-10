Quantcast
Trump tariffs would bury US in ‘fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan’: food importer

Published

1 min ago

on

Escalating U.S. tariffs on imports from Italy threaten to unravel the intricate trade networks that make Italian American cuisine possible, and could slash transport, retail, and restaurant jobs across the United States, food purveyors are warning.“Every dollar the tariffs go up” pushes more U.S. stores and consumers towards “fake prosciutto and fake Parmesan” from other countries as a cheap substitute for la buona cucina, Riccardo Longo, owner of Gran Caffè L’Aquila on Chestnut Street in Center City, said last week at a gathering he hosted of competitors and lobbyists who seek to stave off th…

Personal responsibility and the cost of indulging Trump and Pete Rose

Published

5 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

After the U.S. Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of wrongdoing, he continued to assert that he did absolutely nothing wrong. This is almost certainly not true. In fact, his acquittal was supported by the compliance of a significant number of Republican senators who conceded that Trump did, indeed, do something wrong — their favorite word for it was “inappropriate” — but that what he did wasn’t so bad that it warranted removal from office.Which raises an interesting question: Have we slouched into an era in which we too readily indulge bad behavior and reduce the punishments that we impos... (more…)

DOJ indicts four members of Chinese military for masterminding 2017 Equifax data breach

Published

19 mins ago

on

February 10, 2020

By

On Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department is indicting four members of the Chinese military for engineering the 2017 cyberattack on Equifax that exposed 147 million U.S. consumers' personal information.

In a press conference today, Attorney General William Barr and FBI Deputy Director David Bowditch announced the nine-count indictment to the public. Bowditch declared the Equifax breach to be "the largest theft of sensitive PII by state-sponsored hackers ever recorded," and thanked Equifax for its cooperation in the investigation.

