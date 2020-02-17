Trump threatens intelligence block over Huawei: US diplomat
The United States’ ambassador to Germany said Sunday that President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off intelligence-sharing with countries that dealt with Chinese tech firm Huawei.
Washington has been pressing allies to ban Huawei, one of the world’s largest tech firms, from next-generation 5G mobile data networks, saying it is a security risk.
Ambassador Richard Grenell said Trump “instructed me to make clear that any nation who chooses to use an untrustworthy 5G vendor will jeopardize our ability to share intelligence and information at the highest level.”
Grenell said on Twitter that the president had called him on Sunday from Air Force One, the presidential plane, to convey the message.
Key US allies in Europe, notably Britain and France, have said they will not ban Huawei from building 5G networks but will impose restrictions.
Publicly, the US has been restrained in its response, but Trump was reportedly furious with London.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Huawei was a “Trojan horse for Chinese intelligence.”
The tech company vehemently denies the US allegations, and Beijing has characterized its treatment as “economic bullying.”
A US indictment on Friday laid more criminal charges against Huawei related to theft of intellectual property, adding to earlier allegations that the company stole trade secrets from American carrier T-Mobile.
Breaking Banner
Barr tried to block prosecution of Turkish bank after Erdo?an asked Trump for help: report
Attorney General William Barr tried to block the prosecution of a Turkish bank after the country's president asked President Donald Trump for help.
The attorney general personally intervened on behalf of Halkbank last year but was unable to stop prosecutors charging the bank in October with fraud, money laundering and sanctions offenses, reported CNN.
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!’ tweet blows up in his face in spectacular fashion: ‘You’re resigning?!!?’
President Donald Trump kicked off Presidents' Day with a tweet commemorating the holiday with a misplaced apostrophe and things kind of went downhill for him after that as commenters called on him to do the honorable thing and resign after his impeachment.
Following a simple all-caps "HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY!" the first respondent to the president felt compelled to point out: "Dude. just admit it, it's not your day."
Things didn't get much better for the president at the point as you can see below:
Dude. just admit it, it's not your day
2020 Election
How billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s deep pockets have let him win friends and buy influence
With the Nevada caucuses less than a week away, many Democratic candidates are courting voters in state and increasingly targeting their attacks on a new challenger — billionaire Michael Bloomberg — whom they are accusing of buying his way into the election. In the lead-up to Super Tuesday on March 3, when voters in 14 states go to the polls, Bloomberg has spent an unprecedented $417 million of his own $60 billion fortune on advertising. He’s also paid meme influencers to share sponsored content on Instagram, and hired thousands of on-the-ground political operatives to work in more than 125 offices around the country. The Washington Post reports several lawsuits have been filed over the years alleging that women were discriminated against at Bloomberg’s business-information company, including one case filed by a former employee who blamed Bloomberg for creating a culture of sexual harassment and degradation. But a major investigation in Sunday’s New York Times, headlined “In Bloomberg, Liberals See a Wallet Too Big to Offend,” lays out how Bloomberg established a foundation for potential critics to stay silent during his presidential bid by making major donations to progressive causes and advocacy groups in dozens of states and cities. The Times estimates Bloomberg has spent at least $10 billion on his charitable and political pursuits related to his political ambitions. We speak with Blake Zeff, a journalist and documentary filmmaker who has covered New York politics and Michael Bloomberg’s terms as mayor.