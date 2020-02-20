Quantcast
Trump tweets angry rant as he watches the verdict come down for Roger Stone

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, as President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist and friend Roger Stone’s sentencing hearing was broadcast around the nation, the president himself took to Twitter to rage against the trial — and baselessly call for Hillary Clinton and former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe to be prosecuted as well:

Trump is widely expected to be considering a pardon for Stone, who was convicted of false statements, obstruction, and witness tampering in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia. After prosecutors recommended 7 to 9 years, his Justice Department intervened to say that the sentence should be far more lenient.


Trump’s proposed budget would cause ‘economic calamity’ if anyone ever passed it: expert

Published

7 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's proposed budget has no chance of passing through a Democratic-led House of Representatives -- and according to Roosevelt Institute fellow Michael Linden, we should all be relieved.

In a column posted at CNN, Linden explains why Trump's budget would be an "economic calamity" for the United States, as it would pummel low-income Americans and make inequality worse than ever before.

"To start with, President Trump proposes massive immediate cuts to the kinds of public services, protections and health care that help propel short-term economic growth by supporting demand for goods and services," he writes. "The cuts are so deep, so massive and so poorly targeted that they could be large enough to even push us to the brink of a recession. Recall that, right now, overall economic activity grew by only 2.1% over the last year. Well, Trump's budget includes roughly $958 billion in total cuts in the first four years. That amounts to about 1% shaved off of total gross domestic product right there."

Oracle employees plan to walk off the job after boss holds pro-Trump fundraiser

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

After the co-founder of the mega software company Oracle hosted a pro-Trump fundraiser this Wednesday, a group of the company's employees signed a protest petition and planned a walkout for the following day, demanding that Larry Ellison also fundraise for humanitarian causes along with denouncing some of President Trump's policies, according to a report from Recode.

One particular employee who signed the petition mentioned the fact that she's the mother of a "transgender young adult."

2020 Election

Everyone — especially Bernie Sanders — owes Elizabeth Warren for her Bloomberg TKO

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Finally, after months of overstuffed debates with the stage cluttered up with people who never had a chance, we got a Democratic primary debate whittled down to the (relatively) small number of six candidates — all of whom had a good argument to be there. Well, most of them, anyway. The Las Vegas debate stage on Wednesday night was marred by the presence of information billionaire and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg, who managed to weasel into a group of serious politicians who have gotten actual votes in the primary just by spending an ungodly amount of money on advertising. Here's what Bloomberg has bought for all that money: His name is now the one pollsters hear from people who don't follow politics, when they're asked about who they're thinking of voting for.

