Trump tweets angry rant as he watches the verdict come down for Roger Stone
On Thursday, as President Donald Trump’s former campaign strategist and friend Roger Stone’s sentencing hearing was broadcast around the nation, the president himself took to Twitter to rage against the trial — and baselessly call for Hillary Clinton and former FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe to be prosecuted as well:
“They say Roger Stone lied to Congress.” @CNN OH, I see, but so did Comey (and he also leaked classified information, for which almost everyone, other than Crooked Hillary Clinton, goes to jail for a long time), and so did Andy McCabe, who also lied to the FBI! FAIRNESS?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020
Trump is widely expected to be considering a pardon for Stone, who was convicted of false statements, obstruction, and witness tampering in connection with former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russia. After prosecutors recommended 7 to 9 years, his Justice Department intervened to say that the sentence should be far more lenient.