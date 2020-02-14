Trump undercuts Bill Barr again and says he has the ‘legal right’ to meddle with DOJ

It took less than a day for President Donald Trump to undermine Attorney General Bill Barr’s efforts to clean up the mess he made with his handling of the Roger Stone case.

Barr on Thursday told ABC News that Trump’s tweets about the Department of Justice made his job “impossible” because they made it look like he was taking orders directly from the president whenever he made a decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump on Friday kept insisting that he had the absolute right to meddle in DOJ affairs in an early morning tweet.

“This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!” he wrote.

“The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.” A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020