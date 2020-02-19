Trump wants Ric Grenell to keep his ambassador job while also overseeing every intelligence agency: report

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was reported to be planning to appoint U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence — a position for which he has zero qualifications. The move raised immediate fears, given that Grenell is a hardline Trump loyalist.

But it doesn’t stop there. Reports also suggest that the president intends for Grenell to keep serving as Ambassador to Germany at the same time as he is overseeing every U.S. intelligence agency.

It’s like our national security is one big joke to them. This is almost as insane as naming Grenell in the first place. pic.twitter.com/2C0ya27QCf — Ned Price (@nedprice) February 20, 2020

Trump is no stranger to appointing a single person to multiple roles. Mick Mulvaney has at various points served as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and White House chief of staff — with these roles often being carried out concurrently and sometimes with questionable legal basis.