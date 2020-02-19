Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump wants Ric Grenell to keep his ambassador job while also overseeing every intelligence agency: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was reported to be planning to appoint U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence — a position for which he has zero qualifications. The move raised immediate fears, given that Grenell is a hardline Trump loyalist.

But it doesn’t stop there. Reports also suggest that the president intends for Grenell to keep serving as Ambassador to Germany at the same time as he is overseeing every U.S. intelligence agency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is no stranger to appointing a single person to multiple roles. Mick Mulvaney has at various points served as Director of the Office of Management and Budget, head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and White House chief of staff — with these roles often being carried out concurrently and sometimes with questionable legal basis.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump wants Ric Grenell to keep his ambassador job while also overseeing every intelligence agency: report

Published

1 min ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump was reported to be planning to appoint U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell to serve as acting Director of National Intelligence — a position for which he has zero qualifications. The move raised immediate fears, given that Grenell is a hardline Trump loyalist.

But it doesn't stop there. Reports also suggest that the president intends for Grenell to keep serving as Ambassador to Germany at the same time as he is overseeing every U.S. intelligence agency.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You lost me’: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez graciously defuses confrontational question

Published

18 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

In an appearance on ABC's popular daytime talk show "The View" Wednesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez spoke about what she called a "disconnect" between centrist, establishment members of the Democratic Party and progressive lawmakers who have been viewed as agitators in the party.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that while she had applauded Ocasio-Cortez's surprise victory in her 2018 primary against Wall Street-backed former Rep. Joe Crowley, she has since cooled on the lawmaker due to what she views as a dismissal of baby boomers' past activism. Ocasio-Cortez has pushed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to back a Green New Deal, called on her fellow Democrats to support Medicare for All, and criticized Democrats who take big-money donations from the financial, for-profit healthcare, and fossil fuel sectors.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Security experts sound the alarm on Russian interference in the 2020 election: Their campaign is ‘underway’

Published

21 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

Cybersecurity experts have been warning that it isn’t a question of whether or not the Russian government under President Vladimir Putin will try to interfere in the United States’ 2020 election — it’s a question of how successful they will be and the ways in which they will make an attempt. Three security experts (Alex Finley, John Sipher and Asha Rangappa) address this concern in a February 19 article for Just Security, warning that troubling vulnerabilities remain in the United States’ election system.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image