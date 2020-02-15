Quantcast
Trump was kept in dark about Bill Barr’s interview: report

Published

40 mins ago

on

According to a report at the Washington Post, President Donald Trump was alerted by the Justice Department that Attorney Bill Barr participated a sit-down interview with ABC News — where the AG made critical remarks about the president’s tweeting — after he had already done it and was also kept in the dark over what Barr said.

Amid reports of rising tensions between the president and his latest attorney general — with the latest fissure reportedly being the Justice Department’s decision to not halt investigating former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe — the report notes that there is a growing separation between the two men.

According to the Post, “Justice Department staff informed the White House about Barr’s ABC interview after it was recorded, but before it aired, a person familiar with the matter said. They did not provide specifics, the person said.”

“In recent weeks, Barr had told Trump privately more than once that the president’s tweets and public statements were creating difficulties for the Justice Department, but when those private talks seemed not to have the desired effect, the attorney general decided to raise the issue publicly, according to people familiar with the matter,” the Post’s report continued.

You can read more here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
