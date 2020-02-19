Trump’s 2020 campaign rehires Cambridge Analytica tech worker who helped set up Facebook propaganda in 2016
President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign is hiring a former employee of the notorious Cambridge Analytica data firm that helped target individual voters with disinformation ahead of the 2016 election.
Matt Oczkowski, who served as the now-defunct company’s head of product, will help oversee the 2020 campaign’s data program after also working on the president’s last campaign, reported Politico.
Trump aides have insisted they did not use the data company’s psychographic voter targeting in 2016, and they promise they won’t use it this year, but Oczkowski’s hiring does nothing to alleviate Democrats’ concerns about online dirty tricks and social media manipulation.
“Even if the methods are new, sowing the seeds of doubt, division, and discord to turn Americans against each other is an old trick,” tweeted former President Barack Obama, linking to a recent article about the Trump campaign’s online operation.
The 31-year-old Oczkowski specializes in data and behavioral science, and sources familiar with his hiring say the former Cambridge employee with help determine where Trump and his surrogates should campaign in person.
He’ll also help determine which states are winnable and should be targeted with ads.
Oczkowski, who declined comment to Politico, has privately said he will use traditional data modeling rather than psychographics.
After signing on with Cambridge Analytica in 2015, Oczkowski helped set up the massive Project Alamo campaign that poured ad money into Facebook to target individual voters with messages designed to trigger emotional responses to campaign ads.
Steve Bannon, a former board member for Cambridge, served as Trump’s first White House chief strategist, and megadonor Robert Mercer was a major funder for the company, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and shut down.
Oczkowski joined the 2020 campaign last month, and payments to his company HuMn Behavior should show up on Trump’s next campaign finance disclosure.
2020 Election
Here’s the single best way Democrats can beat Trump — and one group’s plan to do it
Pessimism about defeating President Donald Trump has spiked among Democratic strategists in recent months, between the tangled mess that is the Democratic presidential primary field and a series of polls showing tight races in the critical states Democrats need to flip.
But according to The Daily Beast, one group thinks they have the secret formula for beating Trump — and it's the same formula that led Democrats to victory in the 2018 midterm elections: Protect the Affordable Care Act.
2020 Election
Nearly half of the Americans who almost never vote are the key to winning the 2020 election
A new study has analyzed the nearly 92 million nonvoters in the U.S. -- about half of eligible voters -- and now it's up to candidates and their teams to figure out how to motivate them to exercise that fundamental right.
The Knight Foundation released the results Wednesday of “The 100 Million Project,” the largest survey ever of chronic nonvoters in an attempt to figure out why they rarely or never cast ballots, reported Politico Magazine.
2020 Election
‘Democrats are angry’: Polling shows a ‘massive blue wave’ is rising in America’s cities
Reuters has conducted an extensive review of polling data and has found that interest in voting in 2020 is surging in urban areas dominated by Democrats faster than in Trump-supporting rural areas.
"Even as Trump commands rock-solid support among Republicans, voters’ interest in going to the polls appears to be growing faster among those who disapprove of Trump than among those who approve of him," Reuters reports. "The advantage in urban political engagement extends deep into the most competitive battleground states that Trump won by razor-thin margins four years ago."