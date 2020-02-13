Quantcast
Trump’s disdain for decency and the most vulnerable ‘could not be more fundamentally un-Christian’: evangelical pastor

Published

35 mins ago

on

The Republican pastor and author who ran against Steve Womack for Congress in 2018 penned an op-ed for Time Magazine, urging his fellow evangelicals to abandon their support for President Trump. According to him, Trump is an “anathema to everything I was taught to love about Jesus.”

“His disdain for decency, disrespect toward basic tenets of right and wrong and complete disregard for the most vulnerable among us could not be more fundamentally un-Christian,” Robb Ryerse writes. “To vote for him because he sees the political expediency of supporting restrictions on abortion is a Faustian deal with the devil that is ultimately more likely to exact greater cost than reward. Case in point: the astounding about-face in evangelical support for refugee resettlement since Trump took aim at the program.”

Besides being the pastor of Vintage Fellowship in Fayetteville, North Carolina, Ryerse is an activist with Vote Common Good, which seeks to divert people of faith away from supporting Trump. According to him, the “unholy alliance” some evangelicals have struck with the President “is part and parcel of the one the Republican Party as a whole has embraced.”

“The GOP has become the party of Trump, most recently exemplified by the number of Republican senators who have expressed a willingness to abandon their responsibility as part of a co-equal branch of government and vote against allowing witnesses to appear in the president’s impeachment trial,” he writes. “Tribalistic, blind loyalty to Trump because of the power he is able to confer as President has led both evangelicals and the GOP to abandon previously held values.”

Read his full op-ed over at Time Magazine.


