Trump’s doctor tricked president into eating vegetables and kept ice cream out of reach

Former White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson infamously declared “great genes” might allow President Donald Trump to live 200 years — but in reality he tried to trick his patient into losing weight.

Jackson, who’s now running for Congress in Texas, pressed Trump to lose 10 to 15 pounds and exercise more, but his proposal met resistance from the president, reported the New York Times.

The physician, who left the West Wing in December, proclaimed Trump a healthy 239 pounds but hoped to implement a diet and exercise regimen before his short-lived nomination to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson had planned to bring in an exercise bike or elliptical machine for the president to use at the White House, but that never happened and Trump — who reportedly hates vegetables — had gained four pounds by his next physical.

“The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to,” Jackson told the Times. “But we were working on his diet. We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”