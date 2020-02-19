Quantcast
Trump’s flood of pardons for white-collar criminals have Roger Stone allies feeling optimistic

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump this week delivered a flood of pardons and commutations for several high-profile white-collar criminals, ranging from disgraced former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, disgraced former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik, former NFL owner Edward DeBartolo, and one-time junk bond king Michael Milken.

The Daily Beast reports that allies of convicted Trump ally Roger Stone are taking heart from the president’s pardons, as they believe it bodes well for Stone’s chances of being set free.

“The president has proven that he uses his clemency powers judiciously and thoughtfully, and we know that he is being very thoughtful about Roger’s situation,” Stone ally Michael Caputo told The Daily Beast.

Stone acolyte Sam Nunberg, meanwhile, said that it would be hard to imagine Trump not pardoning Stone given his recent moves.

“The president will be a complete hypocrite if Roger spends a second in jail,” Nunberg said.

Stone last year was convicted on seven charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice. The United States Department of Justice initially recommended that Stone receive between seven to nine years in prison, but Attorney General Bill Barr intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines.

