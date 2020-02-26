Trump’s health secretary learned Pence was taking over coronavirus outbreak moments before press conference

President Donald Trump apparently left Secretary Alex Azar out of the loop on Vice President Mike Pence taking over the coronavirus response.

According to the Washington Post, Azar was “blindsided” by the decision, according to five people familiar with the incident. Azar learned about it moments before the press conference this afternoon.

Pence said that he would run a task force at the Department of Health and Human Services, which Azar is in charge of.

Trump downplayed the disease, saying that those who have it will shrink to just five people soon. Trump even contradicted his own scientists as he spoke to the virus’ spread and impact.