Trump’s new spy chief helped Hungary’s right-wing government gain access in Washington: report

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed director of national intelligence has been busted again for past work for another country’s government without registering as a foreign agent.

Richard Grenell, was appointed to oversee U.S. spy agencies on an acting basis, did public relations work aimed at the U.S. media for a project funded by Hungary’s far-right government, reported Responsible Statecraft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grenell did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), although his attorney insists that activities did not require him to file.

ProPublica reported Friday that Grenell had written several articles defending Moldovan politician Vladimir Plahotniuc without registering under FARA or disclosing that he was being paid.

Grenell and his firm Capitol Media Partners did work for the Magyar Foundation of North America, which is reportedly funded by Hungary’s right-wing government, and the group also shares an attorney with Grenell.

CMP helped promote Magyar Foundation events intended to help the group gain influence and access in Washington for the Hungarian government, but the public relations firm’s website never listed the organization on its website as a client.

Grenell’s now-deleted personal website touted his past work for clients based in Iran, Kazakhstan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, China, Australia, Timor-Leste and throughout Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2017 financial disclosure report shows past work for the nonprofit Prague Freedom Foundation.