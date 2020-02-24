Quantcast
Trump's new spy chief helped Hungary's right-wing government gain access in Washington: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s newly appointed director of national intelligence has been busted again for past work for another country’s government without registering as a foreign agent.

Richard Grenell, was appointed to oversee U.S. spy agencies on an acting basis, did public relations work aimed at the U.S. media for a project funded by Hungary’s far-right government, reported Responsible Statecraft.

Grenell did not register under the Foreign Agent Registration Act (FARA), although his attorney insists that activities did not require him to file.

ProPublica reported Friday that Grenell had written several articles defending Moldovan politician Vladimir Plahotniuc without registering under FARA or disclosing that he was being paid.

Grenell and his firm Capitol Media Partners did work for the Magyar Foundation of North America, which is reportedly funded by Hungary’s right-wing government, and the group also shares an attorney with Grenell.

CMP helped promote Magyar Foundation events intended to help the group gain influence and access in Washington for the Hungarian government, but the public relations firm’s website never listed the organization on its website as a client.

Grenell’s now-deleted personal website touted his past work for clients based in Iran, Kazakhstan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia, China, Australia, Timor-Leste and throughout Europe.

His 2017 financial disclosure report shows past work for the nonprofit Prague Freedom Foundation.


Man responsibly goes to hospital after he suspects coronavirus infection — then gets slammed with $3K bill from insurance company

Published

11 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Osmel Martinez Azcue took a work trip to China last month, but when he returned to Miami he started developing flu-like symptoms, making him wonder if he'd contracted coronavirus.

Taking what he felt was the responsible course of action, he went to Jackson Memorial Hospital to get himself tested. Azcue, who has a very limited insurance plan, knew that the cost of the procedure would come out of his pocket. As it turned out, he had the regular flu and not coronavirus. But as the Miami Herald reports, Azcue's due diligence was costly. Two weeks later, his insurance company sent him a bill for $3,270.

Trump's India rally turnout far lower than his prediction of seven million

Published

24 mins ago

on

February 24, 2020

By

Emerging in a stadium to the appropriate strains of the Village People's "Macho Man" as 100,000 people cheered on, US President Donald Trump looked like he was at a campaign rally in America's Midwest.

But the US leader was thousands of miles away, sweltering under India's scorching heat as he kicked off his first official visit to the nation with a lavish extravaganza at the world's largest cricket stadium.

Five months after being feted by 50,000 people at a mass rally in Houston, Trump revelled in pomp and pageantry once more as Prime Minister Narendra Modi went all-out to welcome him in his home state of Gujarat.

