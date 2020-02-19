Quantcast
Trump's pardon spree shows he'd pardon himself if he ever needed to: columnist

1 min ago

President Donald Trump’s pardons already stand out as the most self-serving of any other president, and suggest that he’d try to pardon himself if the need ever arose.

Other presidents have issued controversial pardons, but his pardons of war criminals, corrupt officials and white-collar criminals are “on another level” — and, like so many of Trump’s actions, offer some insight into his own psyche, reported the Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake.

“Trump’s first pardon was for Joe Arpaio, who might be the most pronounced embodiment of Trump’s hard-line immigration policies in American politics,” Blake wrote. “Arpaio’s crimes also involved disobeying a judge’s orders against racial profiling of suspected undocumented immigrants; Trump as a candidate in the months before the pardon advocated racial profiling and for a ban on Muslim immigration and, in one of his first acts as president, banned immigration from several majority-Muslim nations.”

The president has also pardoned conservative gadfly Dinesh D’Souza, who, like Trump, was a “birther” conspiracy theorist and, also like Trump, convicted of a campaign finance violation — which former attorney Michael Cohen implicated Trump in after his own conviction.

His pardon and commutation spree on Tuesday — which included notorious “junk bond king” Michael Milken, former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. and disgraced Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich — really gave up the game, according to Blake.

“The Blagojevich commutation and the dual billionaire pardons Tuesday drive home the idea that Trump may sometimes see himself in these pardons,” Blake wrote. “That’s too much coincidence for one day. Trump has maintained before that he has the ‘absolute right’ to pardon himself if need be. He kind of already has.”

Trump abruptly opens a new front in his vengeance campaign with a fusillade of self-serving pardons

9 mins ago

February 19, 2020

I’ll grant you that Donald Trump, as president, has legal and constitutional right to pardon or commute sentences for whomever he wants.

Still, we should be able to understand what the message is that is being delivered.

Are we curtailing the excesses of prosecution? Are we dealing with unfair sentencing? Or is this favored treatment for Friends of Trump?

The cluster of 11 pardons and clemencies made public yesterday – former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who tried to sell off a vacant Senate seat for personal profit, financier Michael Milken, who duped and stole from investors, Edward DeBartolo, the former San Francisco football team owner convicted in an extortion attempt, and Bernard Kerik, formerly Rudy Giuliani’s partner who lied to Congress and committed tax fraud – just says financial crimes don’t mean anything if you’re a big-enough wheel.

Continue Reading
 

Hill reporter who helped Giuliani smear Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch gets scathing rebuke by former employer

16 mins ago

February 19, 2020

John Solomon, the former columnist at The Hill whose work helped lead to the ouster of former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, was given a scathing rebuke by his former employer this week.

The Hill on Wednesday finally published its review of Solomon's columns that were part of a coordinated smear campaign against Yovanovitch and found that he failed to make several key disclosures about his sources of information, while also working to muddy the waters of opinion writing and hard news reporting.

Continue Reading
 
 
