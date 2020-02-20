Quantcast
Trump’s praise for Dana Rohrabacher comes back to haunt him after ex-congressman confirms offering pardon deal to Julian Assange

1 min ago

Former Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher of California confirmed a shocking revelation to Yahoo News on Thursday — that he had offered a pardon to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017 if he publicly disputed the notion that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee.

The offer was first reported on Wednesday when Assange’s lawyers revealed the exchange in a British court.

But while Rohrabacher confirmed that he presented Assange with the idea, he said President Donald Trump was not aware of the possible pardon. Instead, Rohrabacher said that he discussed the pardon with then-White House Chief of Staff John Kelly after the Assange meeting. But while Kelly was “courteous,” Rohrabacher said, they never broached the topic again, and there’s no indication Trump was even made aware of it.

After the reports broke of the allegation on Wednesday, the White House quickly denied the president’s involvement.

“The president barely knows Dana Rohrabacher other than he’s an ex-congressman,” said Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham. “He’s never spoken to him on this subject or almost any subject. It is is a complete fabrication and a total lie. This is probably another never-ending hoax and total lie from the DNC.”

Many noted, however, that Trump had tweeted endorsements of the California congressman in 2018.

According to his interview with Yahoo News’ Michael Isikoff, Rohrabacher sought to have Assange endorse the conspiracy theory that DNC staffer Seth Rich, not Russia, had obtained the committee’s emails and turned them over to WikiLeaks. Rich was killed in Washington D.C. in the summer of 2016, and conspiracists tried to claim his murder was part of a nefarious plot by Democrats to frame Russia. But as Isikoff himself has thoroughly documented in the podcast Conspiracyland, these allegations are unsupported by the evidence. Meanwhile, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller detailed extensive evidence implicating the Russian intelligence services in the hack of the DNC as part of a wider campaign to interfere in the 2016 election.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump was ‘furious’ with his last acting intel chief for giving election security briefing to House Dems: report

Published

9 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's surprise decision to appoint loyalist Richard Grenell as his next acting Director of National Intelligence came after his previous acting DNI, Joseph Maguire, enraged him by giving an intelligence briefing to House Democrats.

The Washington Post reports that Trump was "furious" at Maguire after learning that Shelby Pierson, the top intelligence official on election security, gave a briefing to the Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA)-led House Intelligence Committee.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump fumes over ‘tainted’ Roger Stone jury after his associate gets 40 months in prison

Published

13 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Speaking in Las Vegas this Thursday, President Trump gave his first remarks on the sentencing of longtime confidant Roger Stone, who was given 3.5 years in prison for lying to Congress and witness tampering.

According to Trump, Stone is a "good person" despite being a "little different." He went on to claim that Stone was "never involved" in the 2016 despite some minor consulting work, and accused the forewoman of the jury of being ideologically biased against Stone.

"It's totally tainted when you take a look," Trump said, referring to the forewoman and the jury. 'How can you have a person like this? She was an anti-Trump activist -- can you imagine this?"

Continue Reading
 

Alternet 2020

Maybe Michael Bloomberg wasn’t as awful as he looked

Published

46 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Call me crazy, but the media could have it wrong about Michael Bloomberg. The latest Democratic debate post-mortem came fast and furious – and from a prominent Op-Ed in The New York Times to the cover of The New York Post –and the verdict was almost unanimous.

Bloomberg was “disastrous.” His campaign had “imploded.” He “bombed.” Get the hook for “timid,” “defensive” Mini Mike, the pundits said. “Bye, Felicia” might be the only headline missing from the gleeful media pile-on of Bloomberg after he made his presidential debate debut.

Continue Reading
 
 
