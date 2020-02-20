Quantcast
Connect with us

Expert says Trump’s proposed budget would cause ‘economic calamity’

Published

4 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget has no chance of passing through a Democratic-led House of Representatives — and according to Roosevelt Institute fellow Michael Linden, we should all be relieved.

In a column posted at CNN, Linden explains why Trump’s budget would be an “economic calamity” for the United States, as it would pummel low-income Americans and make inequality worse than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To start with, President Trump proposes massive immediate cuts to the kinds of public services, protections and health care that help propel short-term economic growth by supporting demand for goods and services,” he writes. “The cuts are so deep, so massive and so poorly targeted that they could be large enough to even push us to the brink of a recession. Recall that, right now, overall economic activity grew by only 2.1% over the last year. Well, Trump’s budget includes roughly $958 billion in total cuts in the first four years. That amounts to about 1% shaved off of total gross domestic product right there.”

Linden also argues that Trump’s budget “slashes at those very foundations” that create a productive workforce, including “education, health care, research and development.”

“The result would be both a less productive workforce and less consumer demand, producing a weaker economy overall, with the already-rich capturing most of the gains,” he writes.

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Judge hammers Roger Stone lawyer for arguing Randy Credico didn’t feel threatened by ‘prepare to die’ texts

Published

23 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Thursday shredded an argument from Roger Stone attorney Seth Ginsberg, who claimed that comedian Randy Credico didn't really feel threatened when his client sent him text messages such as, "Prepare to die, c*cksucker!"

During Stone's sentencing hearing, Ginsberg pointed to recent comments from Credico saying that he did not feel that Stone's threats were all that serious.

However, Vox's Andrew Prokop reports that Jackson responded by noting Credico's grand jury testimony painted a much different picture of his reaction to Stone's threatening texts.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Bloomberg’s ‘big-government centrism’ is better than Trump — but still alarming: conservative writer

Published

30 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Mike Bloomberg might be a better option than Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders, but one longtime operative won't be taking any of the billionaire's money.

Tim Miller, who's been communications director for Jeb Bush and spokesman for the Republican National Committee, said he'd hold his nose and vote for Bloomberg against Trump in November, but he hopes the former New York City mayor doesn't make it that far.

"Simply being 'better than Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders' still leaves an awful lot of room for improvement," Miller writes in his column for the conservative Bulwark website.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Judge in Roger Stone case needles Trump admin for reducing sentencing guidelines

Published

44 mins ago

on

February 20, 2020

By

Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed to take a swipe at Attorney General William Barr's Justice Department over the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Jackson addressed the fact that prosecutors had asked for a more lenient sentence for Stone. The judge noted that it was unusual for the government to take the side of the defendant in criminal cases.

Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh …

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image