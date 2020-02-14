Tupac is alive! — and living with the Navajo: new film
Imagine this: When Tupac Shakur arrived in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 to attend a Mike Tyson boxing match at the MGM Grand, he learned of a plot to kill him.So, the 25-year-old rapper worked out a plan to have a body-double ride in Suge Knight’s BMW sedan. That way, when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside the BMW on Las Vegas Boulevard, and someone inside the Cadillac opened fire, Shakur was not the person who was fatally wounded.This plan allowed Shakur to slip away from the hospital, catch a helicopter ride and seek refuge among the Navajo in New Mexico, where’s he’s been living ever since…
Study indicates migraine sufferer’s brains are ‘hyper-excitable’
When suffering from a migraine, the last thing you may associate it with is excitement. But a recent study suggests that the brains of those who have the intense headache appear to be “hyper-excitable.”Researchers from the University of Birmingham and Lancaster University, both in England, set out to test a theory that a part of the answer lies in the visual cortex.Located in the back of the brain, the visual cortex is responsible for vision. Migraines are characterized by intense, debilitating headaches in which many who suffer from them report sensitivity to light.“Most migraineurs also repo... (more…)
Billie Eilish drops James Bond track
Teenage pop iconoclast Billie Eilish dropped her James Bond theme tune on Friday, racking up 2.2 million views in just six hours as the teenage prodigy continues her stunning rise.
Sharing the same name as the upcoming movie "No Time To Die", the ballad features the grungy melancholic feel that has propelled Eilish to star status and caps a remarkable few weeks for the teenager.
Last month Eilish was the breakout star at the Grammys, sweeping five awards including the "big four" prizes: Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist.
US announces partial Taliban truce, Trump says peace deal ‘close’
The United States said Thursday it has secured a seven-day reduction in violence in Afghanistan that it hopes will allow it to strike a deal with the Taliban, as President Donald Trump said a peace accord was "very close."
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced the partial truce proposal following a NATO meeting in Brussels -- a day after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reported "notable progress" in negotiations with the Islamist extremists.
In a radio interview later Thursday, Trump said the United States and the Taliban were nearing a peace agreement -- although it was not clear if he was talking about the limited pause in hostilities agreed with the guerrillas or something broader.