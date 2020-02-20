‘Um — he threatened to kill a dog’: Twitter reacts to Roger Stone’s trial judge mentioning that he ‘rescued countless dogs’

As observers anxiously awaited news on the sentencing of longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, reporters have been tweeting live updates on the developments in the courtroom, one of whom was Daily Beast reporter Betsy Woodruff Swan.

“Jackson notes Stone’s support for friends and relatives going through hard times,” she tweeted, referring to U.S. District lawyer Amy Berman Jackson. “Adds: ‘He’s rescued countless dogs and listened and came to the aid of many friends.'”

The claim of the Stone’s affinity for dogs prompted one Twitter user to point out that Stone apparently hasn’t always applied that affinity evenly.

The tweet is in reference to a news story from last year that detailed a portion of Stone’s indictment, alleging that he once threatened to kidnap a former associate’s therapy dog after accusing him of being a “rat” and a “stoolie.”

Others in the comment thread made similar observations:

According to reports, Stone was sentenced this Thursday to 3.5 years in prison.