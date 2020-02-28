UN chief calls for end to ‘stupid’ gender inequality
UN chief Antonio Guterres Thursday called for an end to gender inequality which he said “should shame us all in the 21st century because it is not only unacceptable, it is stupid.”
Comparing it to past “stains” of slavery and colonialism, he said discrimination against women and girls remained a major problem around the world.
“From the ridiculing of women as hysterical or hormonal, to the routine judgement of women based on their looks; from the myths and taboos that surround women’s natural bodily functions, to mansplaining and victim-blaming –- misogyny is everywhere,” he said at an event at The New School university in New York.
“It is time to stop trying to change women, and start changing the systems that prevent them from achieving their potential,” the UN head said.
“The 21st century must be the century of women’s equality.”
Ending the gender pay gap and repealing laws that discriminate against women and girls were just two of the areas the UN was targeting, the secretary general noted.
“We must urgently transform and redistribute power, if we are to safeguard our future and our planet. That is why all men should support women’s rights and gender equality. And that is why I am a proud feminist.”
As of January 1 this year, the UN achieved gender parity across its senior-most ranks and has pledged to extend this across all levels by 2028.
‘Prepare for the worst’: CNN’s Avlon skeptical Mike Pence up to coronavirus job
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day," contributor John Avlon cast a jaundiced eye the appointment of Vice President Mike Pence by Donald Trump to be the administration's point man combating the coronavirus pandemic -- pointing out the veep's history when it comes to health matters is highly suspect.
With the president reportedly admitting that he selected Pence to head the task force because he "doesn't have anything else to do," Avlon began with the age-old advice: "Hope for the best, prepare for the worst."
Hitler’s operatic efforts go on display in Austria
Adolf Hitler's admiration for German composer Richard Wagner is well-documented, but that the Nazi dictator attempted to write an opera himself will come as a surprise to many.
Nevertheless, a page of the work, entitled "Wieland der Schmied" (Wieland the Smith), goes on display to the public for the first time in a new exhibition on the "Young Hitler" opening in Austria this weekend.
A piano sketch of the first page, made by one of Hitler's few friends as a young man, August Kubizek, dates from 1908 when the future Nazi leader would have been around 20.
Long speculated about, but never before seen in public, the manuscript was apparently written after Hitler had had only a few months of piano lessons, says Christian Rapp, one of the exhibition's curators.
Mick Mulvaney accuses media of hyping coronavirus to bring down Trump
White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told the audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday that the media is only covering the spread of coronavirus because it's out to get President Donald Trump.
According to the New York Times' Annie Karni, Mulvaney accused the American media of using coronavirus as a political weapon, despite the fact that concerns about the virus led Japan to shut down its schools for at least a month.
"They think this will bring down the president," Mulvaney said. "That’s what it’s all about."
He then downplayed the health risks to Americans who contract the virus by arguing that the virus won't kill everyone who contracts it.